Friday, 23 December 2016

Video Premiere: Emi Jackson ft Falz and Chidinma - Instagram Love

 Emi Jackson is currently signed to USA based Durban Records, whose executives noticed his unique talent. With his newly signed record deal with Durban Records, Emi’s career is finally taking off.

The success of his first single titled Instagram love comes from a blend of his strong vocals and features Chidinma Aka Miss Kedike and Falz.

Check out his debut official video under the Durban records umbrella.

 Instagram: jackson.emi
