"He is good. We are good. He is very busy. Its sad we don't get to spend Christmas together". On how they met, she said "It was actually a setup. I was complaining of how I was going to be single forever to a stylist that I work with and she was like Oh, my other client also complains of how he would be single forever. I was in New York at that time and she said I think you guys should just go for a coffee. I happened to be in London and he happened to be in London and we went for coffee and the rest is history".Watch the interview here
Monday, 26 December 2016
Video: DJ Cuppy talks about her boyfriend, Victor Anichebe, for the first time
