Monday, 26 December 2016

Video: DJ Cuppy talks about her boyfriend, Victor Anichebe, for the first time

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, was a guest on Rubbing Minds yesterday where she talked openly for the first time about her boyfriend, Footballer Victor Anichebe. The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked her about him and she said;
"He is good. We are good. He is very busy. Its sad we don't get to spend Christmas together". On how they met, she said "It was actually a setup. I was complaining of how I was going to be single forever to a stylist that I work with and she was like Oh, my other client also complains of how he would be single forever. I was in New York at that time and she said I think you guys should just go for a coffee. I happened to be in London and he happened to be in London and we went for coffee and the rest is history".
Watch the interview here
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice history....

26 December 2016 at 18:08
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Why won't he be good to u when ur fathers money is staring him in the face..


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 18:08
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

26 December 2016 at 18:14
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

This is how they will praise their bf like he's immaculate,but when break up strikes they will start telling us the MAJE in him,Cuppy you had better keep ur partner private till he's ready for the main thing. And did she just say she was complaining on how she's going to be single forever? Cuppy at 24? Abeg tell another person that story. Moral of the story....keep it private till he's ready!




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 December 2016 at 18:14
livingstone chibuike said...

Gud for una

26 December 2016 at 18:15
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

26 December 2016 at 18:16
Uju Phil said...

Awww... Suits her! #LOVE

26 December 2016 at 18:27
jonasblog said...

that is nice

26 December 2016 at 18:38
jonasglobe.com said...

that is nice

26 December 2016 at 18:39

