Saturday, 24 December 2016

Two babies in a year! Adanma Ohakim-Okorafor welcomes her second child, a baby boy

Adanma, daughter of former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim, and her husband, Amaha Okorafor have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The new mother, who is a lawyer, gave birth on December 21st. This would be their second child, as they have a daughter Kaima, who was born in January 2016.
chosengospel said...

This is fertility at its peak. She's a blessed strong woman.

24 December 2016 at 23:48
livingstone chibuike said...

chineke...d guy no even allow dis chick to rest atleast b4 firing again..2babies in a yr ...never hear of such before...congrats to dem o..

24 December 2016 at 23:55
Iphie Abraham said...

Congrats to them. Children are gifts from GOD










Lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 23:57
Anonymous said...

She is my idea of a strong woman, not "strong woman" for mouth.
Thank God for her.

24 December 2016 at 23:58
ifeoma's verdict said...

Na wa o. Where are they rushing to. Na so the thing dey sweet them ni?

24 December 2016 at 23:59
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

25 December 2016 at 00:01
chinwe jenny said...

Jizzzz 2kids in 1year hmmm anyways congrat 2 dem sha but DAT is not good 4 d health it take womb 6months b4 it fully heal well na their life sha...... Linda I want 2 come 2 ur parry ooooo

25 December 2016 at 00:07
chynwe Charles said...

Jizzzz 2kids in 1year hmmm anyways congrat 2 dem sha but DAT is not good 4 d health it take womb 6months b4 it fully heal well na their life sha...... Linda I want 2 come 2 ur parry ooooo chyjeny@gmail.com

25 December 2016 at 00:09
Chizzy Liz said...

****************Issorai *****I tap into ur favour

25 December 2016 at 00:10
Tobi Onajobi said...

Wow. It's a rear blessing.

25 December 2016 at 00:10
Uju Phil said...

Ah ah... Quite early, congratulations to her still, wow!

25 December 2016 at 00:18
Odibe Blessing said...

Omg like seriously.... Thank for you dear but oga take am easy abeg,.

25 December 2016 at 00:24
Odibe Blessing said...

Thank God for you

25 December 2016 at 00:25
Edinburgh's finest said...

Madam. Go on the pill or some sort of birth control. TF!! Yet you claim to be a doctor.

The time you should spend nurturing and bonding with your first child that's not even a toddler yet, you are using it to have another baby.

25 December 2016 at 00:31
Lilian Ikechi said...

Congrats to them

25 December 2016 at 00:45
Anonymous said...

How many ids do you have?

25 December 2016 at 00:53
Charles Amobi said...

Wow big happiness From GIZNAIJA.COM

25 December 2016 at 00:58
Anonymous said...

Meaning that the 2 kids are mate. Assuimng their names are Uchenna and Amaka. In their school:
Teacher: Amaka, how old are you?
Amaka: Anty, i am 3 yrs old.
Teacher: Uchenna, how old are you?
Uchenna: Anty, i am 3 yrs old.
Teacher: Shocked, and asked are you twins?
Amaka and Uchenna: No Anty
How can this be explained? Won't the teacher faint.
Congratulations to the couple. After all, children are gifts from God!

25 December 2016 at 01:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Woow! Congratulations to dem


...merited happiness

25 December 2016 at 01:13
Anonymous said...

Rabbits.

25 December 2016 at 01:24
Anne Johnson said...

congrats to them, but how did she do it? strong woman

25 December 2016 at 01:52
Anonymous said...

Dats disgusting is she a hen!!!! Pls use a condom

25 December 2016 at 01:56
Anonymous said...

Is she not the so called "health expert" kikikikikkkki but she don't know this is unhealthy for a woman!! Ibo pipu and their desperation for male child

25 December 2016 at 02:05
Anonymous said...

She's a bisexual

25 December 2016 at 02:09
Anonymous said...

Be tapping into mistake pregnancy it's everything you people tap into sha

25 December 2016 at 02:10
Anonymous said...

Eewwww he's so hairy like jumangi wtf

25 December 2016 at 02:11
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Congrats

25 December 2016 at 02:15
Anonymous said...

Abrakadabra
The quiet twin and her bae
Wow, children are wonderful blessings
Almost like having twins!!
As long as you'll take care of them
And you guys are financially capable
Blessings!!

25 December 2016 at 02:15
chiolly said...

Congratulations nwanyi Oma, i had two babies in a year and i can say vividly that it is not an easy taxi but you are blessed. Try not to deprive your first of some
. You are blessed.

25 December 2016 at 02:20
Anonymous said...

This ohakim babe is such an attention seeker Pls take ur life off social media focus on ur goal digga hubby n get a life outside The gram

25 December 2016 at 03:52
Anonymous said...

TBe dat kid isn't very easy on the eyes thou

25 December 2016 at 03:54
Doosen Guy said...

two wonderful blessing God is great

25 December 2016 at 03:54
Anonymous said...

Jeeeez. This will make records, congrats to her

25 December 2016 at 03:54
Anonymous said...

2 babies in one year? N u r Happy. Does ur husband love U at all. No wonder she has been hiding. Imagine being pregnant when your baby is 2 months old. If na poor man pikin una go say na illiteracy

25 December 2016 at 04:00
Anonymous said...

don't tap into wat u don't know. Do u want to be pregnant 8weeks after having a baby.

25 December 2016 at 04:01
Anonymous said...

U have a very warped idea of what a strong woman is looool clown

25 December 2016 at 04:02
margaret udo said...

Well, a child is a gift but this is rare

25 December 2016 at 04:22
Anonymous said...

This is a record breaking achievement, not easy at all. Wao, how did she do it?
Congrats dear, you're blessed.

25 December 2016 at 04:50
Deific Ailende said...

Whether 2 or 10 babies in one year, it doesn't concern anybody!
If there are dangers associated with it, the couple knows, non of them is 9 years old. So mind your business!

25 December 2016 at 05:36
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Congrats to her.

25 December 2016 at 05:44
Anonymous said...

Wow thats like having twins ....blessed beyond measure.

25 December 2016 at 05:50
Vivian Reginalds said...

wow no spacing...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 05:56
obiora said...

Na wa o. Congrats sha! But not advisable abeg!

25 December 2016 at 06:01
OSINANL said...

Congrats to them

25 December 2016 at 06:05
Anonymous said...

Sharrap anon 04:02. She's my idea of a strong woman period!!! And Merry christmas.

25 December 2016 at 06:40
Anonymous said...

And what are you? Tri sexual?

25 December 2016 at 06:41
Anonymous said...

Whichever way, some people still go for in vitro because they can't concieve, so she highly favored.

25 December 2016 at 06:43
chosengospel said...

I don't think her hubby is a gold digger, he's a doctor, and as a doctor, he's not poor. Please haters should at least be reasonable and not be blinded by their hate.
Congrats Adanma, it's not easy, I know a lot of people who had gone to so many places and did so many things to conceive, some had to go through in vitro. But haters will make Adanma's blessings seem like it's not good.
This is complete God's favor, savor it my dear, don't mind them.

25 December 2016 at 06:51
Anonymous said...

So if she gets pregnant when her baby is two months, she should abort it? Go to your village and eat Christmas rice and stop talking rubbish.

25 December 2016 at 06:52
fine girl said...

They will now look like twins after sometime.Thank GOD for them

25 December 2016 at 07:01
Digital Marketing said...


Congratulations to the two babies born.
Let us pray to the good of God to them in the future.

25 December 2016 at 07:03
mrnelsonrsm said...

Imo state ladies are the modern day Hebrew women. Am not surprised, congrats.

25 December 2016 at 07:05
Anonymous said...

Congratulations to them. May God.bless ur children.

25 December 2016 at 07:10
Anonymous said...

Adanma and Adanna you are welkum comment section trollers

25 December 2016 at 07:11
Malcolm Morley said...

Children are blessings from God, blessed is a man who has quiver of them, merited happiness ada mbano

25 December 2016 at 07:11
Mem Yusuf said...

Congratulations

25 December 2016 at 07:11
pam eucharia said...

In that case Mercy Johnson is a learner. Congrats

25 December 2016 at 07:12
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

They can only have the same age at 23 Dec.

25 December 2016 at 07:13
Anonymous said...

Gbam

25 December 2016 at 07:13
Anonymous said...

More like jobless rodents lolsssss

25 December 2016 at 07:14
Anonymous said...

Adanma welkum eyyyyyyy don't abort it but be responsible not to get knocked up 8 weeks post delivery common and if u don't think its bad y hide ur belly all through

25 December 2016 at 07:18
Anonymous said...

Pls shut up ohakim twins trying to hard . U tried it lols trolls . Record breaking achievement indeed, for a hen I guess not where ur mates are publishing books and tinz

25 December 2016 at 07:19
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...waoh kudos to d couples, its NT easy

25 December 2016 at 07:38
Anonymous said...

D Ohakims always in the news *rme* we get it ur father WAS a governor lyk a million years ago. Who you epp

25 December 2016 at 07:50
Anonymous said...

Totally not advisable Abeg

25 December 2016 at 07:50
Anonymous said...

Who is a doctor? Lol Amaha? then I'm the president. Stop ur campaign adanma and go look after ur new baby all dis replying comments isn't helping u dose who know know and dose who don't don't life is too short for all dis ur keeping up with the jones' act

25 December 2016 at 08:04
favour onyekwere said...

Congratz to her,those children go fight tire cause nobody senior anybody respect no go de especially now the girl is older than the boy with 11month not a year

25 December 2016 at 08:12
Jane Ajanaku said...

Nice congrats

25 December 2016 at 08:23
Anonymous said...

Mr deficit son of Satan, who asked ur opinion, she didn't mean it in a bad way, that's how u start trouble just bcos life is bad for You.

25 December 2016 at 08:25
virus detected said...

Adanma be coming on anonymous mode to cuss people out. Now listen Adanma, u of all people should know the importance of weaning a child till at least 6mnth for trying again. Am sure your first born dint even do exclusive breast feeding bcus u took in, thereby depriving her of d breast milk nutrients. Anyway congrats.

25 December 2016 at 08:26
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
woooow.... congrats

25 December 2016 at 08:27
BEKEE said...

Linda breweries at iganmu has bn razed down by serious fire

25 December 2016 at 08:37
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow!!! Guess the second pregnancy was a surprise. Lol! Congrats

Long Live LIB

25 December 2016 at 08:50
sunday joy said...

Lol

25 December 2016 at 08:53
Biolaoluwa Titofunmi said...

Wow! Congratulations to her but onidokudo ni

25 December 2016 at 09:33
Anonymous said...

Anon 02:05 u are a big fool and you expected her to do D& C because she conceived after 8weeks. Shame on you

25 December 2016 at 10:02
Anonymous said...

Tueh!!! Who Xclusive breastfeeding Epp? You your mother did exclusive for what has your miserable life turn into. Ode shi!! So she should abort the pregnancy because she conceived after 2 months? Women that couldn't conceive are going up & down to conceive this one God gave free of charge she should remove . Gerra away. Next pls

25 December 2016 at 10:11
Anonymous said...

You are actually a virus that needs to detected and wiped out , your thinking is so warped and you actually believe she will have the time to start coming under anonymous to cuss people out after Just birthing a child, ewu, low life MOFO.

25 December 2016 at 10:27
Anonymous said...

That animal of a wasteborn won't speak.

25 December 2016 at 10:34
charles obuseh said...

Life is bad 4some pple oo, jst imagin her comment mtchew!

25 December 2016 at 10:50
Anonymous said...

Definitely an unwanted pregnancy, broken condom or escaped sperm lool

25 December 2016 at 10:57
Adisa Akomolede said...

When you people want to spill rubbish like you know all. She is a lawyer and its the blogger that is a Doctor. Whichever way, she got pregnant immediately after another baby, she owned to it, didnt abort and didnt beg you for money for upkeep. Its her body, her baby. Just stfu already....

25 December 2016 at 11:00
Anonymous said...

I see the twins have come out guns blaring with their keypads to reply and post comments lol girls you need to get a life

25 December 2016 at 11:02
Anonymous said...

Dis one has pass mercy Johnson lol dis one is unwanted pregnancy, period. our MJ does family planning and spacing

25 December 2016 at 11:03
anita chidera said...

Gbam!

25 December 2016 at 11:17
Anonymous said...

I tap into her blessings... I've been ttc for 2 years now.don't mind having two babies in a year now sef..lolz

25 December 2016 at 12:09
Deific Ailende said...

Anonymous 08:25.
Who didn't mean it that way????
My comment was for foolish judges such as you. Your bitterness shows in your words. Go and look for the person that made your life miserable.
If life was bad for me, I would have been nameless like u and abusing people with the name "Anonymous". That's how Satan operates, hide or use another person's identity to attack. So it is you that has the attributes of the devil.

25 December 2016 at 12:43
