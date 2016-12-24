Two babies in a year! Adanma Ohakim-Okorafor welcomes her second child, a baby boy

Adanma, daughter of former Imo State
Governor Ikedi Ohakim, and her husband, Amaha Okorafor have welcomed
their second child, a baby boy. The new mother, who is a lawyer, gave
birth on December 21st. This would be their second child, as they have a
daughter Kaima, who was born in January 2016.
96 comments:
This is fertility at its peak. She's a blessed strong woman.
chineke...d guy no even allow dis chick to rest atleast b4 firing again..2babies in a yr ...never hear of such before...congrats to dem o..
Congrats to them. Children are gifts from GOD
Lib addict#just passing#
She is my idea of a strong woman, not "strong woman" for mouth.
Thank God for her.
Na wa o. Where are they rushing to. Na so the thing dey sweet them ni?
Congrats to them
Jizzzz 2kids in 1year hmmm anyways congrat 2 dem sha but DAT is not good 4 d health it take womb 6months b4 it fully heal well na their life sha...... Linda I want 2 come 2 ur parry ooooo chyjeny@gmail.com
****************Issorai *****I tap into ur favour
Wow. It's a rear blessing.
Ah ah... Quite early, congratulations to her still, wow!
Omg like seriously.... Thank for you dear but oga take am easy abeg,.
Thank God for you
Madam. Go on the pill or some sort of birth control. TF!! Yet you claim to be a doctor.
The time you should spend nurturing and bonding with your first child that's not even a toddler yet, you are using it to have another baby.
Congrats to them
How many ids do you have?
Wow big happiness From GIZNAIJA.COM
Meaning that the 2 kids are mate. Assuimng their names are Uchenna and Amaka. In their school:
Teacher: Amaka, how old are you?
Amaka: Anty, i am 3 yrs old.
Teacher: Uchenna, how old are you?
Uchenna: Anty, i am 3 yrs old.
Teacher: Shocked, and asked are you twins?
Amaka and Uchenna: No Anty
How can this be explained? Won't the teacher faint.
Congratulations to the couple. After all, children are gifts from God!
Woow! Congratulations to dem
...merited happiness
Rabbits.
congrats to them, but how did she do it? strong woman
Dats disgusting is she a hen!!!! Pls use a condom
Is she not the so called "health expert" kikikikikkkki but she don't know this is unhealthy for a woman!! Ibo pipu and their desperation for male child
She's a bisexual
Be tapping into mistake pregnancy it's everything you people tap into sha
Eewwww he's so hairy like jumangi wtf
Congrats
Abrakadabra
The quiet twin and her bae
Wow, children are wonderful blessings
Almost like having twins!!
As long as you'll take care of them
And you guys are financially capable
Blessings!!
Congratulations nwanyi Oma, i had two babies in a year and i can say vividly that it is not an easy taxi but you are blessed. Try not to deprive your first of some
. You are blessed.
This ohakim babe is such an attention seeker Pls take ur life off social media focus on ur goal digga hubby n get a life outside The gram
TBe dat kid isn't very easy on the eyes thou
two wonderful blessing God is great
Jeeeez. This will make records, congrats to her
2 babies in one year? N u r Happy. Does ur husband love U at all. No wonder she has been hiding. Imagine being pregnant when your baby is 2 months old. If na poor man pikin una go say na illiteracy
don't tap into wat u don't know. Do u want to be pregnant 8weeks after having a baby.
U have a very warped idea of what a strong woman is looool clown
Well, a child is a gift but this is rare
This is a record breaking achievement, not easy at all. Wao, how did she do it?
Congrats dear, you're blessed.
Whether 2 or 10 babies in one year, it doesn't concern anybody!
If there are dangers associated with it, the couple knows, non of them is 9 years old. So mind your business!
Congrats to her.
Wow thats like having twins ....blessed beyond measure.
wow no spacing...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Na wa o. Congrats sha! But not advisable abeg!
Congrats to them
Sharrap anon 04:02. She's my idea of a strong woman period!!! And Merry christmas.
And what are you? Tri sexual?
Whichever way, some people still go for in vitro because they can't concieve, so she highly favored.
I don't think her hubby is a gold digger, he's a doctor, and as a doctor, he's not poor. Please haters should at least be reasonable and not be blinded by their hate.
Congrats Adanma, it's not easy, I know a lot of people who had gone to so many places and did so many things to conceive, some had to go through in vitro. But haters will make Adanma's blessings seem like it's not good.
This is complete God's favor, savor it my dear, don't mind them.
So if she gets pregnant when her baby is two months, she should abort it? Go to your village and eat Christmas rice and stop talking rubbish.
They will now look like twins after sometime.Thank GOD for them
Congratulations to the two babies born.
Let us pray to the good of God to them in the future.
Imo state ladies are the modern day Hebrew women. Am not surprised, congrats.
Congratulations to them. May God.bless ur children.
Adanma and Adanna you are welkum comment section trollers
Children are blessings from God, blessed is a man who has quiver of them, merited happiness ada mbano
Congratulations
In that case Mercy Johnson is a learner. Congrats
They can only have the same age at 23 Dec.
Gbam
More like jobless rodents lolsssss
Adanma welkum eyyyyyyy don't abort it but be responsible not to get knocked up 8 weeks post delivery common and if u don't think its bad y hide ur belly all through
Pls shut up ohakim twins trying to hard . U tried it lols trolls . Record breaking achievement indeed, for a hen I guess not where ur mates are publishing books and tinz
Enter your comment...waoh kudos to d couples, its NT easy
D Ohakims always in the news *rme* we get it ur father WAS a governor lyk a million years ago. Who you epp
Totally not advisable Abeg
Who is a doctor? Lol Amaha? then I'm the president. Stop ur campaign adanma and go look after ur new baby all dis replying comments isn't helping u dose who know know and dose who don't don't life is too short for all dis ur keeping up with the jones' act
Congratz to her,those children go fight tire cause nobody senior anybody respect no go de especially now the girl is older than the boy with 11month not a year
Nice congrats
Mr deficit son of Satan, who asked ur opinion, she didn't mean it in a bad way, that's how u start trouble just bcos life is bad for You.
Adanma be coming on anonymous mode to cuss people out. Now listen Adanma, u of all people should know the importance of weaning a child till at least 6mnth for trying again. Am sure your first born dint even do exclusive breast feeding bcus u took in, thereby depriving her of d breast milk nutrients. Anyway congrats.
iVabulous said....
woooow.... congrats
Linda breweries at iganmu has bn razed down by serious fire
Wow!!! Guess the second pregnancy was a surprise. Lol! Congrats
Long Live LIB
Lol
Wow! Congratulations to her but onidokudo ni
Anon 02:05 u are a big fool and you expected her to do D& C because she conceived after 8weeks. Shame on you
Tueh!!! Who Xclusive breastfeeding Epp? You your mother did exclusive for what has your miserable life turn into. Ode shi!! So she should abort the pregnancy because she conceived after 2 months? Women that couldn't conceive are going up & down to conceive this one God gave free of charge she should remove . Gerra away. Next pls
Wow thats a big celebration this year am happy for you.
Wow thats a big celebration this year am happy for you.
You are actually a virus that needs to detected and wiped out , your thinking is so warped and you actually believe she will have the time to start coming under anonymous to cuss people out after Just birthing a child, ewu, low life MOFO.
That animal of a wasteborn won't speak.
Congratulations
Life is bad 4some pple oo, jst imagin her comment mtchew!
Definitely an unwanted pregnancy, broken condom or escaped sperm lool
When you people want to spill rubbish like you know all. She is a lawyer and its the blogger that is a Doctor. Whichever way, she got pregnant immediately after another baby, she owned to it, didnt abort and didnt beg you for money for upkeep. Its her body, her baby. Just stfu already....
I see the twins have come out guns blaring with their keypads to reply and post comments lol girls you need to get a life
Dis one has pass mercy Johnson lol dis one is unwanted pregnancy, period. our MJ does family planning and spacing
Gbam!
I tap into her blessings... I've been ttc for 2 years now.don't mind having two babies in a year now sef..lolz
Anonymous 08:25.
Who didn't mean it that way????
My comment was for foolish judges such as you. Your bitterness shows in your words. Go and look for the person that made your life miserable.
If life was bad for me, I would have been nameless like u and abusing people with the name "Anonymous". That's how Satan operates, hide or use another person's identity to attack. So it is you that has the attributes of the devil.
