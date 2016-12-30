LIS

LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Twitter user's funny take on the Matharoo sisters' saga

Well...
Posted by at 12/30/2016 04:48:00 pm

5 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hahahahahaha

30 December 2016 at 16:51
Ayo Dada said...

Leave the girls alone if u dnt have a story

30 December 2016 at 16:53
livingstone chibuike said...

Exactly

30 December 2016 at 16:53
Hrm Paul said...

Forget this girls are sexy badoo babes com naija com run scam.dey never jam bad isaleko guys or mushin boys or bariga niggaz way go knack dem till day break dem meet lazy billionaires dey intimidate dem for bed com jam proper hustlers if una no go run go back to india abi were una com from useless ashi girls

30 December 2016 at 17:00
Vina Saviour said...

Wetin concern me

30 December 2016 at 17:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts