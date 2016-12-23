LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Tracy Morgan and family beautiful in new Christmas photo

Comedian, Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Morgan shared this Christmas photo/card of their family.
Posted by at 12/23/2016 06:22:00 am

14 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lovely

Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:24
Holla Jhay said...

Beautiful family

23 December 2016 at 06:27
Bonita Bislam said...

Cute FAM!

23 December 2016 at 06:27
Housed-On-Water said...

Okay. Buh Linda no single giveaway for mua? Lemme continue hustling it will be well

23 December 2016 at 06:36
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

23 December 2016 at 06:40
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Too cute


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:41
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely family

23 December 2016 at 06:49
Uju Phil said...

Awwwww... #fambam

23 December 2016 at 06:55
Loveth Best said...

Nice

23 December 2016 at 07:18
Vina Saviour said...

Lovely family

23 December 2016 at 07:19
iphie abraham said...

Small beautiful family





lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:46
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
lovely simple family

23 December 2016 at 08:57
Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:07
OSINANL said...

CUTE!

23 December 2016 at 09:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts