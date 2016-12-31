Tonto Dikeh still hiding her son's face (photo)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Okay,noted!
Nothing special about d boys face biko
Good one!special heavenly son! Do u blame her for that huh? WHAT IS SO SPECIAL in SEEING THE FACE OF HER SON HUH? CAN THE FACE RAISE THE ECONOMY APC AN TERRORIST BUHARI BUTCHERD HUH? So why is this news huh? If she like make she sow una if she no like make she keep hidden it like gold na her own business AFTERALL THE WAY NIGERIA IS NOW WHO NO DEY HIDE INCLUDE APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI WHO ARE STEAL AND HIDE FACE.#sad indeed
She should keep hiding nah
Begin To Earn Good Income That Will Enhance your Life For Good. No Investment Fees Required. Just CLICK THE LINK BELOW, and you will be glad you did. http://wealth-start-business.com/index.php?refid=OKING
Lol tontoh nobody cares... Are u even that relevant? Oh pls! This is Africa
Who cares...
We are FastestTeam Ultimate Cycler because we register new and unregistered Nigerians who can't bring in referrals under each other and everyone gets paid!If you know you are ready to join ultimate cycler, but don't want to refer people, join my group and I'll do all the work for you, and your 50k is guaranteed. You can check out for members testimonies on twitter, Facebook, instagram: Twitter: @FastestTeamUC Facebook: FastestTeamUC Instagram: FastestTeamUC https://chat.whatsapp.com/7vInZFDdsZU6yLZBOGY2BX
Y post at all and blur face mschew...Ordinary holilywood celebrity Wetin we want use d baby face do...
Post a Comment
10 comments:
Okay,noted!
Nothing special about d boys face biko
Good one!special heavenly son! Do u blame her for that huh? WHAT IS SO SPECIAL in SEEING THE FACE OF HER SON HUH? CAN THE FACE RAISE THE ECONOMY APC AN TERRORIST BUHARI BUTCHERD HUH? So why is this news huh? If she like make she sow una if she no like make she keep hidden it like gold na her own business AFTERALL THE WAY NIGERIA IS NOW WHO NO DEY HIDE INCLUDE APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI WHO ARE STEAL AND HIDE FACE.
#sad indeed
Good one!special heavenly son! Do u blame her for that huh? WHAT IS SO SPECIAL in SEEING THE FACE OF HER SON HUH? CAN THE FACE RAISE THE ECONOMY APC AN TERRORIST BUHARI BUTCHERD HUH? So why is this news huh? If she like make she sow una if she no like make she keep hidden it like gold na her own business AFTERALL THE WAY NIGERIA IS NOW WHO NO DEY HIDE INCLUDE APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI WHO ARE STEAL AND HIDE FACE.
#sad indeed
She should keep hiding nah
Begin To Earn Good Income That Will Enhance your Life For Good.
No Investment Fees Required.
Just CLICK THE LINK BELOW, and you will be glad you did.
http://wealth-start-business.com/index.php?refid=OKING
Lol tontoh nobody cares... Are u even that relevant? Oh pls! This is Africa
Who cares...
We are FastestTeam Ultimate Cycler because we register new and unregistered Nigerians who can't bring in referrals under each other and everyone gets paid!
If you know you are ready to join ultimate cycler, but don't want to refer people, join my group and I'll do all the work for you, and your 50k is guaranteed. You can check out for members testimonies on twitter, Facebook, instagram:
Twitter: @FastestTeamUC
Facebook: FastestTeamUC
Instagram: FastestTeamUC
https://chat.whatsapp.com/7vInZFDdsZU6yLZBOGY2BX
Y post at all and blur face mschew...Ordinary holilywood celebrity Wetin we want use d baby face do...
Post a Comment