LIS

LIS

Saturday, 31 December 2016

Tonto Dikeh still hiding her son's face (photo)

The actress shared a throwback photo of herself and her son to thank God for an awesome 2016 and she blurred the lil man's face...
Posted by at 12/31/2016 09:25:00 am

10 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Okay,noted!

31 December 2016 at 09:28
annabel ada said...

Nothing special about d boys face biko

31 December 2016 at 09:28
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good one!special heavenly son! Do u blame her for that huh? WHAT IS SO SPECIAL in SEEING THE FACE OF HER SON HUH? CAN THE FACE RAISE THE ECONOMY APC AN TERRORIST BUHARI BUTCHERD HUH? So why is this news huh? If she like make she sow una if she no like make she keep hidden it like gold na her own business AFTERALL THE WAY NIGERIA IS NOW WHO NO DEY HIDE INCLUDE APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI WHO ARE STEAL AND HIDE FACE.




























#sad indeed

31 December 2016 at 09:29
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good one!special heavenly son! Do u blame her for that huh? WHAT IS SO SPECIAL in SEEING THE FACE OF HER SON HUH? CAN THE FACE RAISE THE ECONOMY APC AN TERRORIST BUHARI BUTCHERD HUH? So why is this news huh? If she like make she sow una if she no like make she keep hidden it like gold na her own business AFTERALL THE WAY NIGERIA IS NOW WHO NO DEY HIDE INCLUDE APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI WHO ARE STEAL AND HIDE FACE.




























#sad indeed

31 December 2016 at 09:30
Oluchi Lambert said...

She should keep hiding nah

31 December 2016 at 09:30
eberomah kingsley said...


Begin To Earn Good Income That Will Enhance your Life For Good.
No Investment Fees Required.
Just CLICK THE LINK BELOW, and you will be glad you did.

http://wealth-start-business.com/index.php?refid=OKING

31 December 2016 at 09:33
daniela desmond said...

Lol tontoh nobody cares... Are u even that relevant? Oh pls! This is Africa

31 December 2016 at 09:38
Bree said...

Who cares...

31 December 2016 at 09:41
Anonymous said...

We are FastestTeam Ultimate Cycler because we register new and unregistered Nigerians who can't bring in referrals under each other and everyone gets paid!

If you know you are ready to join ultimate cycler, but don't want to refer people, join my group and I'll do all the work for you, and your 50k is guaranteed. You can check out for members testimonies on twitter, Facebook, instagram:

Twitter: @FastestTeamUC
Facebook: FastestTeamUC
Instagram: FastestTeamUC

https://chat.whatsapp.com/7vInZFDdsZU6yLZBOGY2BX

31 December 2016 at 09:43
uniquechic said...

Y post at all and blur face mschew...Ordinary holilywood celebrity Wetin we want use d baby face do...

31 December 2016 at 09:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts