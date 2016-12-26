LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Toddler put in a carton with plantains and dumped in a gutter

According to twitter user Bishop Duke, this little boy was put in a carton with plantain inside and dumped in a gutter on Christmas day. The toddler was able to remove himself from the carton, walked out of the gutter and on to the road, fortunately, he wasn't hit by any vehicle. People saw him and offered him something to drink. More tweets and photos after the cut...

Another eyewitness reported that the little boy was abandoned in a gutter on Alara street in Yaba, Lagos. They were unable to get any info from him because he hadn't started to talk yet. He has since been, according to the eyewitness, taken to Sabo police station by residents of the area.

5 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Eyah.... this is so sad.


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 09:29
Uju Phil said...

Na waoh... What ever happened to humanity, hurrah for thunder!!! Thank God for prompt rescue, poor child, smh #cruel

26 December 2016 at 09:29
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Wickedness

26 December 2016 at 09:34
livingstone chibuike said...

its well..d person dat did dat wont last long

26 December 2016 at 09:40
Juliet Iwuno said...

Humans have become worse than the devil. Linda take note!

26 December 2016 at 10:32

