Toddler put in a carton with plantains and dumped in a gutter

According to twitter user Bishop Duke, this little boy was put in a carton with plantain inside and dumped in a gutter on Christmas day. The toddler was able to remove himself from the carton, walked out of the gutter and on to the road, fortunately, he wasn't hit by any vehicle. People saw him and offered him something to drink. More tweets and photos after the cut...
Another eyewitness reported that the little boy was abandoned in a gutter on Alara street in Yaba, Lagos. They were unable to get any info from him because he hadn't started to talk yet. He has since been, according to the eyewitness, taken to Sabo police station by residents of the area.
5 comments:
Eyah.... this is so sad.
Long Live LIB
Na waoh... What ever happened to humanity, hurrah for thunder!!! Thank God for prompt rescue, poor child, smh #cruel
Wickedness
its well..d person dat did dat wont last long
Humans have become worse than the devil. Linda take note!
