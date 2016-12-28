Tiny Harris files for divorce from T.I. after 6 years of marriage

"We're told the rapper and Tiny had been going through a rough patch that started several months before an awkward photo surfaced showing Tiny pictured with the rapper's nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey at her Halloween party.
At the time, Tiny chalked to pressure into taking the photo next to the guy T.I.'s had beef with in the past. You'll recall the rapper and Floyd were involved in a crazy brawl on the Vegas strip back in 2014.Despite the divorce filing the pair were amicable as they spent Christmas together. Tiny took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of T.I. watching over their nine-month-old daughter Heiress driving a toy car.
The couple have 2 sons and 1 daughter Heiress Harris who was born in March this year.
