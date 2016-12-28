LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Tiny Harris files for divorce from T.I. after 6 years of marriage

T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, has filed for divorce from the rapper after 6 years of marriage and 3 children together. Tiny filed legal documents for divorce at the Superior Court of Henry County in the state of Georgia on December 7. Read TMZ's report below:
"We're told the rapper and Tiny had been going through a rough patch that started several months before an awkward photo surfaced showing Tiny pictured with the rapper's nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey at her Halloween party. 
At the time, Tiny chalked to pressure into taking the photo next to the guy T.I.'s had beef with in the past. You'll recall the rapper and Floyd were involved in a crazy brawl on the Vegas strip back in 2014.
Despite the divorce filing the pair were amicable as they spent Christmas together. Tiny took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of T.I. watching over their nine-month-old daughter Heiress driving a toy car.

A video posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

The couple have 2 sons and 1 daughter Heiress Harris who was born in March this year.
Posted by at 12/28/2016 01:17:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts