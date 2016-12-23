LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Tiger Woods poses as Mac Daddy Santa for his kids

Golf legend, Tiger Woods posed as Santa, aka Mac Daddy Santa for his kids for Christmas. He shared the photo above and wrote:


"Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW"
Posted by at 12/23/2016 04:25:00 am

11 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

nice

23 December 2016 at 04:42
Juliet Iwuno said...

Nice one! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:07
Uju Phil said...

Awwww... Daddy Santa �� ��

23 December 2016 at 05:12
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice

23 December 2016 at 05:51
Liuz Babz said...

nice shot...hardly knew it was him

23 December 2016 at 06:01
Anonymous said...

I'm here to seek assistance to help my daddy live longer. My daddy has diabetes which have affected his sight too and Doctor has placed him on a diet of fruits, vegetables and other healthy food and medicines which is expensive and not easy to meetup because of lack of money. Please any assistance rendered will go a long way in making my daddies health better. Thank you. This is my email address. Adanma287@gmail.com

23 December 2016 at 06:39
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Awww, so cute


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:52
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool 😎

23 December 2016 at 06:59
Loveth Best said...

Fine guy

23 December 2016 at 07:35
iphie abraham said...

lol









lib addict#ust passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts