T.I wants Tiny to drop divorce...and it looks like she may have!

At least, that is what MediaTakeOut is claiming. And TMZ is also reporting something similar. Read MTO's report below and TMZ's report after the cut...
MediaTakeOut.com is happy to announce that Tiny and TI are no longer going through with the divorce.
According to folks close to both Tiny and TI – the couple, and their families had a sit down – and now Tiny’s calling off the divorce.
MediaTakeOut.com’s snitch explains,
“A lot of [Tiny’s] friends don’t like TI, and were convincing her to leave him. But she’s been with that man most of her life, and they’re soul mates.”
We’re told that TI has agreed to make changes in his lifestyle, and Tiny has agreed to cut of Floyd Mayweather, as a pre-condition to their reconciliation.
This is TMZ's report
T.I. has made the first move to end divorce proceedings from Tiny ... TMZ has learned.
Sources close to T.I. tell TMZ he thinks Tiny has overreacted because they've always gotten through rough patches in their 15-year relationship.
He waited a few weeks so she could cool down after filing divorce docs, but now he's trying talk "sense" into her ... that they're good together.
T.I. believes Tiny was pushed by "jealous friends" into filing to end their marriage.
The 800 pound elephant in the room that's not being addressed ... Floyd Mayweather.
As we reported ... T.I. and Tiny are currently on speaking terms, and have even been romantic together this holiday season.
Feels like T.I.'s making headway.
