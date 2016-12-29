LIS

Thursday, 29 December 2016

This is probably the toughest puzzle you've ever come across

While these may look like a disparate collection of numbers, there are definite shapes and letters hidden in there. The latest offering from Playbuzz claims that just one person in every 2,000 will be able to pass the puzzle.


Those who were able to score 100% got this message from Playbuzz: 'You were able to see all the special shapes and letters the 2's formed among the 5's. This means your brain is wired in a unique way which allows you to see, smell, feel and understand what most people can't. 'You have the personality of an artist. You are adaptable, tactile, creative and observant. You're a master improviser and you have a natural gut instinct that you can always trust. Either way, you're unique and truly a breath of fresh air.'

Give it a try, see if you can solve it.


VEEKEE FRESH said...

OK... Not my biz

29 December 2016 at 15:06
Sisititi said...

I saw them all in less than one minute
I must be smarter than I think

29 December 2016 at 15:13
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

29 December 2016 at 15:14
Tabitha Dorcas said...

Lol. Its actually a bit simple tho. All you need to do is connect the twos to get the shapes, alphabets and spelling. I've been able to decode it.

29 December 2016 at 15:15
Chukwudi Uzoukwu said...

These were quite easy to solve. Slow news day?
Commenting from The New Status Online

29 December 2016 at 15:24
Anonymous said...

triangle..me

29 December 2016 at 15:25

