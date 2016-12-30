This beautiful woman shot her boyfriend dead when he tried to break up with her

According to police, Martina allegedly gunned down Terrell on Dec. 27th as the two drove through a Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood after he broke up with her in the car. Police believe she pulled a gun and shot him in the head when Terrell told her it was over.
Here’s what Terell’s family and friends say about him:
Terrell was the tragic victim of senseless gun violence on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. A selfless, hard worker, widely known for putting the interests of others ahead of his own, Terrell was a well-regarded pillar in the community despite his young age of thirty-three (33). During his time as a real estate agent, founder and president of the Nathaniel M. Kirkland Foundation and property owner/manager of his own real estate investment properties, Terrell preached the importance of financial literacy and personal development while serving as the inspiration for countless others.Here are pics of Martina
16 comments:
This is sad. May his soul Rest in Peace
Madness! I believe that after shooting him to death he will now come back to life an live with u without break up huh?wicked monster of a bitch. LINDA IS THIS ONE NO BE DOMESTIC VIOLENT HUH? KEEP PLAYING FEMINIST GAME.
Linda, This lady just committed murder and the only way to describe her is 'Beautiful. You really need to stop picking headlines from that ratchet MediaTakeOut. Love you tho.
Sure enough, this lousy sexist blogger didn't attach Domestic Violence to the post.
She preferred to state that the killer is beautiful.
