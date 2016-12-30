LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

This beautiful woman shot her boyfriend dead when he tried to break up with her

A beautiful young woman named Martina Westcott, has been arrested after being accused of gunning down a popular and successful South Jersey real estate entrepreneur named Terrell L. Bruce.

According to police, Martina allegedly gunned down Terrell on Dec. 27th as the two drove through a Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood after he broke up with her in the car. Police believe she pulled a gun and shot him in the head when Terrell told her it was over.


Here’s what Terell’s family and friends say about him:
Terrell was the tragic victim of senseless gun violence on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. A selfless, hard worker, widely known for putting the interests of others ahead of his own, Terrell was a well-regarded pillar in the community despite his young age of thirty-three (33). During his time as a real estate agent, founder and president of the Nathaniel M. Kirkland Foundation and property owner/manager of his own real estate investment properties, Terrell preached the importance of financial literacy and personal development while serving as the inspiration for countless others.
Here are pics of Martina
16 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Na wa o,is it by force?



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

30 December 2016 at 09:55
Juliet Iwuno said...

Nsogbu dikwa big time. Linda take note!

30 December 2016 at 09:57
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Evil

30 December 2016 at 09:58
Loveth Best said...

This is sad. May his soul Rest in Peace

30 December 2016 at 09:58
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Madness! I believe that after shooting him to death he will now come back to life an live with u without break up huh?wicked monster of a bitch. LINDA IS THIS ONE NO BE DOMESTIC VIOLENT HUH? KEEP PLAYING FEMINIST GAME.

#sad indeed





















#sad indeed

30 December 2016 at 10:03
Sodeeqstar said...

Evil soul
30 December 2016 at 10:06
Anonymous said...

Linda, This lady just committed murder and the only way to describe her is 'Beautiful. You really need to stop picking headlines from that ratchet MediaTakeOut. Love you tho.

30 December 2016 at 10:08
Debbie Chelsea said...

She is not normal, they should take her to hospital

30 December 2016 at 10:26
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

so sad n unfortunate

30 December 2016 at 10:26
Anonymous said...

Sure enough, this lousy sexist blogger didn't attach Domestic Violence to the post.

She preferred to state that the killer is beautiful.

30 December 2016 at 10:32
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip guy. U don see were woman land u

30 December 2016 at 10:32
Unknown said...

Wow, Femme Fatale

30 December 2016 at 10:37
Vivian Reginalds said...

ngwanu she shd enjoy jail
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 December 2016 at 10:42
Vina Saviour said...

Enjoy ur stay in kirikiri

30 December 2016 at 10:45
Oghenetega said...

Jezebel...
Go Rot in Jail.

30 December 2016 at 10:47
Ayo-Akin said...

Dear LI,

This is the second warning letter am getting for missing the daily stand-up meeting,why? because if i dont finish with Linda Ikeji news i wont stand up ones i entered my office. The unfortunate thing is you don't even know i exist and how much you have enchanted me and my colleagues.

Seeing you happy makes us happy too.

Good luck in 2017.

30 December 2016 at 11:09

