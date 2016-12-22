'They sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior' - Delta Airlines responds to Youtube star, Adam Saleh's accusations

In a statement released after the incident, the airline stated that two people were removed from the flight after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in over 20 passengers expressing discomfort. An updated statement has now been released to address the accusation.
"Upon landing the crew was debriefed and multiple passenger statements collected. Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting. This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight. While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority."
Saleh however insists that Delta was wrong to kick them and are trying to do damage control now.
