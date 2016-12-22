LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

'They sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior' - Delta Airlines responds to Youtube star, Adam Saleh's accusations

Adam Saleh, a popular YouTube prankster, revealed through social media that he and a friend were kicked off a Delta flight after he spoke Arabic with his mother on the phone. According to the videos he shared on Twitter, after the call, some white passengers became uncomfortable and complained to the airline staff thereby leading to the ejection. (Read here)

In a statement released after the incident, the airline stated that two people were removed from the flight after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in over 20 passengers expressing discomfort. An updated statement has now been released to address the accusation.



"Upon landing the crew was debriefed and multiple passenger statements collected. Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting. This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight. While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority."

Saleh however insists that Delta was wrong to kick them and are trying to do damage control now.

7 comments:

Kiki Africana said...

You can compromise the safety of passengers.This suicide bombers speak arabic before doing their "calling"

22 December 2016 at 12:42
christie benjamin said...

Provocative behavior huh? Justified.

22 December 2016 at 13:10
Juliet Iwuno said...

Do you blame the other passengers??? Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:32
RareSpecie Z said...

Fuckin Terrorist.
Can't jst 4get dat other retarded 'Mutallab' fellow 4rom Naija who almost blew one of their toys from the Sky

22 December 2016 at 13:37
Jamila Shaibu said...

Ok seen

22 December 2016 at 13:40
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA O





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 13:58
AGB said...

I would never have expected such a shallow reply from you, @RareSpecie Z! You think this guy's case is so far away from you huh? You're a black man, with such an attitude, you can experience similar,you know?

22 December 2016 at 17:24

