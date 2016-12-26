"They call me Basawa, 'no play' in Hausa because I narrowly escaped Boko Haram attack -IDP
An IDP, who has been in a Borno camp for over a year, told UN Migration
Agency, IOM (Nigeria) that people in the camp call him Basawa, which
means 'no play' in Hausa language because of his narrow escape from Boko
Haram terrorists.
11 comments:
L.I it's bawasa.
Is not basawa, is bawasa which means no play in hausa language
Linda,it's Bawasa! Thank me later.
