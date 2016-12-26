LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

"They call me Basawa, 'no play' in Hausa because I narrowly escaped Boko Haram attack -IDP

An IDP, who has been in a Borno camp for over a year, told UN Migration Agency, IOM (Nigeria) that people in the camp call him Basawa, which means 'no play' in Hausa language because of his narrow escape from Boko Haram terrorists.
11 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

ThankGod for u

26 December 2016 at 09:58
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Thank God for your life

26 December 2016 at 10:00
Uju Phil said...

Tuh, nagode Ubangiji, happy survival Mallam Basawa! #Saved

26 December 2016 at 10:05
kinky said...

L.I it's bawasa.

26 December 2016 at 10:08
Abdul Adamu said...

Is not basawa, is bawasa which means no play in hausa language

26 December 2016 at 10:09
Odibe Blessing said...

Thank God

26 December 2016 at 10:11
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Thank God he's alive


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 10:15
Anonymous said...

Another stupid post

26 December 2016 at 10:21
ogbonnaya onwukwe said...

now am going to call you Lucky








www.123gist.blogspot.com

26 December 2016 at 10:26
FRESH said...

Linda,it's Bawasa! Thank me later.

26 December 2016 at 10:26
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************no be ur brothers?????

26 December 2016 at 10:30

