The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry is 14 years today!

14 years of unstoppable revival.
14 years of charismatic eloquence.
14 years of acrobatic & locust inversion evangelism.
14 years of UNSTAGGERED COMMITMENT to the Call and Vision.
14 years of UNCOMMON HEALING, DELIVERANCE and SALVATION to Humanity.
14 years of COLOURFUL STRATEGICAL EVANGELISM APRON on Rampage all over the World.
14 years of UNQUANTIFIABLE SIGNS and WONDERS all over the World.
14 years of RECORD BREAKING CHURCH, as the FASTEST GROWING in this 21 century.
14 years of GREATEST EXPLOIT of a Church with a decade space of time.
14 years of putting SMILE, JOY, PEACE, HAPPINESS and PROSPERITY to humanity.
14 years of UNHINDERED CHURCH PLANTING all over the World.
14 years of RECORD BREAKING REVIVAL CHURCH in the History of Churches.
14 years of CELEBRATING GOD'S STEADFASTNESS, FAITHFULNESS, LOVE AND GRACE to His Chosen ones.
14 years of GRASS ROOT REVIVAL all over the world.
It all started this day in 2002 at Ilasamaja area of Lagos. This 'godly seed' The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry was planted through the leading of the Holy Spirit and like a wild fire, it started spreading, worshippers throng in their millions because 'God's finger' was evident in the ministry. Myriads of signs and wonders were recorded to the glory of God. Because of God's matchless Grace upon us, men crept in and started saying a lot of things - some gave us space of time to fold up - between 3 months to 6 months. To their uttermost disappointment, God multiplied us the more just like what is recorded in the book of Exodus when the Egyptians maltreated the children of Israelites, the more the 'taskmasters' afflicts them, the more they increase.
From that little place at Ilasamaja, the ONLY GOOD GOD, PRECIOUS DADDY took us to our 'Cannan Land' and increased us beyond measures. God's wonders replicated than the earlier stage - many impotent folks were let loosed, HIV cases in their thousands were healed, hunch backs disappeared, barren wombs conceived, women without wombs are now mothers of children, a woman born without gender received divine recreation by God, today she's a proud mother, deaf and dumb in their thousands got their healings and now hears and speaks with perfection, blindness of many years received divine touch, only declaring I AM A CHOSEN (3 times) armed bandits surrendered their gun and took to their heels, many who were not qualified in various job hunts were selected, angels appeared to many and asked them to rewrite the exams they failed and after which admission was granted to them, to mention but a few.
The armour bearer of this great ministry in the person of our wonderful father in the Lord, Daddy Lazarus Muoka has tirelessly fought to keep the THREE FOLD VISIONS and TEN BILLION SOUL'S MANDATE alive through God's matchless grace upon him. Our amiable mummy in the Lord, Mummy Joy Muoka has contributed immensely too to the growth of the Church as well as the wonderful seeds God blessed them with. May the good Lord preserve you sir and your family, increase you the more with all heavenly blessings in Christ Jesus. We pray for more grace to push on.
To God Almighty, the pillar behind The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, we humbly bow before you, we are grateful for all you've done for us. Thank you Lord!We're using this medium to invite you to our big time program — MOUNTAIN TOP GATHERING, MGBIDI 2017 — January, 6th, 7th and 8th 2017.
Congratulations people... 👏 👏 #Grace
Congratulations to her
...merited happiness
Congrats, only God can do this...
Congratulations 🎊
Happy 14 year adversary HEAVENLY PEOPLE.
#sad indeed
That's great!
Lol, even if na me sef....
Long Live LIB
Congrats.
Long Live LIB
Congrats..d ministry is moving
I see that nigerian Christians are really mad people. If u really think he healed these people then u lots are all mad
Thank you for loving chosen for the journey so far, is been you Lord who has been helping and keeping the chosen one to stand to the glory of your name. We the chosen one are saying thank you sir.
ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS
THANK YOU JESUS
Okay... Congrats to them
This is great and wonderful scene. Indeed the Lord is doing great and wonderful thing in the Lord's chosen.
The mountain upon other mountain. Am happy and proud to be among this glorious moving train. GOD OF CHOSEN ANSWERS PRAYERS.
Chosen one? Is he a ninja or the chosen to take the one ring? What chose him, obesity? You people are truly insane.
No he's not Yoruba. He's an Igbo man. Congratulations to them.
I know what the Lord can do
Congrats
Hahahhahahahhahhaha, who be this freeborn. lol
The God of heaven who has chosen the chosen ones, may your name be praised. Thank you for the journey so far indeed only you (God) can do this.
Stupid comment, stupid English and stupid commenter
Hahahaha freeborn ur matter don tire me walai,i really need to meet u in person,u always crack me up
Only God can do this
God is the healer not man, stupid!!
Hey fool, God chose him to work in His vineyard.
PRAISE GOD OF CHOSEN THE WONDER WORKING FATHER ALL OVER THE WHOLE WORLD HE.IS DOING MIRACLES THERE...OY YES WE WILL PRAISE HIM CHOSEN IS 14 YEARS TODAY...INDEED IS THE FINGER OF GOD... SHOW ME A CHURCH THAT WITH JUST 14 YEARS OF IT EXISTENCE AND IS ALL OVER THE WORLD ...MY DEAR DON'T ENVY JOIN THE MOVEMENT AND BE BLESSED
I can see the Finger of God in the Lord's Chosen. Carry go the Chosen ones!
ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS.
THE CHURCH OF GOD IS MOVING FORWARD AND THE GATES OF HELL SHALL NOT PREVAIL
The man is another criminal but him cup go soon full. They're deceiving poor Nigerians
