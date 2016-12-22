The comedian Ali Baba mourned on IG was murdered in his hotel

Earlier that fateful day, the comedian had been at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba state for a peace concert sponsored by the state government of which Samuel was one of the organisers. A disagreement had ensued over the sharing of the N250 million Naira released by the state government for the event.
When he returned to his hotel room later he was killed by men who are yet to be identified.
At the moment, his family in Benue state have refused to receive his corpse until they are given a proper explanation as to what happened to their son.
What a painful death. THEY MURDERD HIm CAUSE OF ORDINARY mere N200.000 what kind of monsters we have in this nation huh? HOPE THEY WILL EAT HIM RAW NOW HUH? WHAT A WICKED WORLD TO BE.waiting for Nigeria shameless police to arrest the murderers my dear is like waiting for the coming of god,they should bury him. Hausas and killing na w oh
The men he had disagreement with should be arrested... Money, root of all evil
Where is Prolific, the boyfriend to the governor's daughter? We need him to come out and tell the whole Nigerian what he knows about the death of Big Shark!
He was sighted at a club in Kaduna on the same day big shark was murdered, spending money. Could it be he was celebrating the death of his rival or what? Justice must prevail.
I heard there was a guy called prolific, we oft asked others to check him up, let prolific come out to clear the air.
I so loved his comedies, the first time we met. Rest in peace bro.
Chai... He taught me shoe and bag making just last year during NYSC SAED oo...very easy going guy...wicked world it is... RIP Mr Samuel Awar
