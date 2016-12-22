LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

The comedian Ali Baba mourned on IG was murdered in his hotel

It's been revealed that the comedian, Samuel Awal, with the stage name Big Shark, who ace comedian Ali Baba mourned last week, was murdered in his hotel room in Jalingo, on Dec. 8th

Earlier that fateful day, the comedian had been at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba state for a peace concert sponsored by the state government of which Samuel was one of the organisers. A disagreement had ensued over the sharing of the N250 million Naira released by the state government for the event.

When he returned to his hotel room later he was killed by men who are yet to be identified.

At the moment, his family in Benue state have refused to receive his corpse until they are given a proper explanation as to what happened to their son.
23 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Omg... Rest in peace bro #sad

22 December 2016 at 11:42
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

22 December 2016 at 11:42
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

22 December 2016 at 11:44
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

This is not funny oooo. may his soul rest in peace.






says, Genevieve.

22 December 2016 at 11:45
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

What a painful death. THEY MURDERD HIm CAUSE OF ORDINARY mere N200.000 what kind of monsters we have in this nation huh? HOPE THEY WILL EAT HIM RAW NOW HUH? WHAT A WICKED WORLD TO BE.waiting for Nigeria shameless police to arrest the murderers my dear is like waiting for the coming of god,they should bury him. Hausas and killing na w oh
FREEBORN WEPT!





















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 11:46
Bonita Bislam said...

Ehya sad much

22 December 2016 at 11:49
Ceejay Ugo said...

so sad
May his soul rest in peace..AMEN

22 December 2016 at 12:01
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 12:03
Cruz said...

Sad. Rest in peace bro. May ur killers b apprehended.

22 December 2016 at 12:10
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************may he rest in peace ******

22 December 2016 at 12:11
Saphire Muna said...

The men he had disagreement with should be arrested... Money, root of all evil












............ Liber maniac..........

22 December 2016 at 12:12
Anonymous said...

#weseekjusticeforbigshark
Where is Prolific, the boyfriend to the governor's daughter? We need him to come out and tell the whole Nigerian what he knows about the death of Big Shark!
He was sighted at a club in Kaduna on the same day big shark was murdered, spending money. Could it be he was celebrating the death of his rival or what? Justice must prevail.

22 December 2016 at 12:24
Anonymous said...

I heard there was a guy called prolific, we oft asked others to check him up, let prolific come out to clear the air.

22 December 2016 at 12:25
evy claret said...

Hmmmm



Eva Da Diva...

22 December 2016 at 12:45
Juliet Iwuno said...

Too bad! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:15
Jamila Shaibu said...

Eyahhhh! Soo sad

22 December 2016 at 13:16
JAO said...

Rip

22 December 2016 at 13:20
christie benjamin said...

Just imagine! #sad

22 December 2016 at 13:28
JAO said...

Rip

22 December 2016 at 13:29
chinelo okafor said...

Chaiii!! Sad! RIP...

22 December 2016 at 13:41
Daniel Nicholas said...

I so loved his comedies, the first time we met. Rest in peace bro.

From CEO of Nairaschool Forum

22 December 2016 at 14:20
baby gal said...

Chai... He taught me shoe and bag making just last year during NYSC SAED oo...very easy going guy...wicked world it is... RIP Mr Samuel Awar

22 December 2016 at 18:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:25

