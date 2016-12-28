The Authority Newspapers Today December 28th, 2016

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
Igwe Orizu clocks 91, marks 53rd Ofala today - https://goo.gl/xbWPOz
Rivers PDP celebrates THE AUTHORITY award for Wike - https://goo.gl/1AOmbt
Sultan rejects NASS Bill on inheritances for male, female children - https://goo.gl/6ZLnC8
Budget padding: FG seeks fresh proof against NASS - https://goo.gl/VMstZJ
Boko Haram planning to attack FCT - Fleeing member - https://goo.gl/4B1XNh
No more 'Operation Python Dance' in South East - Army - https://goo.gl/zTmWtj
FC Ifeanyi Ubah is on a mission at the CAF Confederation Cup - https://goo.gl/fuBmbt
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Chief Anyim Pius Anyim - https://goo.gl/4yFO8A
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:
Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
4 comments:
Ok
Seen
Mmm lin 💵
I'm here to seek assistance to help my daddy live longer. My daddy has diabetes which have affected his sight too and Doctor has placed him on a diet of fruits, vegetables and other healthy food and medicines which is expensive and not easy to meetup because of lack of money. Please any assistance rendered will go a long way in making my daddies health better. Thank you. This is my email address. Adanma287@gmail.com. Thank you
Post a Comment