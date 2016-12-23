The Authority Newspapers Today December 23rd, 2016

The Authority Mobile app is out! Please visit Google Playstore, search for "Authority News" and click on "install" to download free of charge.
Today's top stories:
I'm ready to die in defence of democracy - Wike - https://goo.gl/ALTG4x
Christians, security agents intensify preparations for Christians - https://goo.gl/5jPctz
Buhari absent at South East Economic and Security meeting - https://goo.gl/JL2ZmZ
Selfish leaders threatening Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Venture - https://goo.gl/WnqClj
CAN opposes Nigeria's headship of Islamic Organisation - https://goo.gl/Zsgdl3
DSS arrests Saraki's aide, stops pro-Wike rally - https://goo.gl/O9UwIy
Aero yet to resume flights in Abuja - https://goo.gl/c7cj8l
Today's AUTHORITY ICON on Page 3 is Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie - https://goo.gl/3LCymP
For the full list & profiles of THE AUTHORITY ICONS from inception till date, click below:
See extracts of today's AUTHORITY Newspaper:
Please ask your vendor for a copy of THE AUTHORITY Newspapers for other stories.
You can also:
Visit THE AUTHORITY website: www.authorityngr.com
Like THE AUTHORITY on Facebook: Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Twitter: @Authorityngr
Follow THE AUTHORITY on Google Plus: Authority Newspapers
Join THE AUTHORITY BBM Channel: C0034EF18
Download THE AUTHORITY App on Google Playstore: Authority News
9 comments:
Seen
iVabulous said....
concerning d lady who cldnt secure admission with her results, this is my provost's analysis of the situation
Provost Of Health Sciences Oau Gives Reasons Why Mrs Aror Wasnt Admitted name is Adesegun Fatusi, and I am the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, OAU, Ile-Ife. The case of the Aror Oghenerukewve has just been brought to my notice. To throw more light on her case, I will present the detaild fact here. With a score of 320, her mark from UTME amounts to 80% (i.e. 320/400 x 100) Her school cert results are: English A1 (=8 marks); Biology C4 (=5 marks); Chemistry B3 (=6 marks); Maths B3 (=6 marks); Physics C4 (=5 marks); Physics C4 (=5 marks); Further Maths B2 (=7marks), and Civic Educ A1 (=8 marks). That gives her 45 points, or 70.3% (i.e. 44/64x100) So her overall average - as OAU did a combination of 50% mark from JAMB and 50% mark from School Cert - is: (80+70.3)=75.15% (which we rounded up to 75.2%). With that mark, she ranks number 103 on the list of the students who took Medicine as first Choice. The total admission quota for Medicine in OAU is 100, and that includes UTME and Direct Entry). Clearly although Aror did well, her mark was NOT good enough to earn her admission on merit to read Medicine in Ife. Her mark of 75.2% is clearly below our cut-off mark (which was initially 78%, but we later reduced to 77.7%). Between her mark of 75.2% and 77.7%, by the way, there were 56 other candidates who scored higher than her but did not make the cut-off. For example, two people had 77.6%, two other people had 77.5%, four people had 77.4% etc. Having presented the detailed facts about Aror's case, let me also help the many young Nigerians who may be accessing this site with more information on admission as I see a lot of misrepresentation, falsehood, and misunderstanding from the comments that various people had made on this case. 1. Admission into Nigerian Universities are considered on three grounds based on the nationally specified criteria (which I think ought to be reviewed now, by the way): A. Merit =45% (This covers all candidates from the country - and it is automatic admission once you meet the cut-off mark) B. Catchment = 35% (this refers to those in the states specified as catchment area for each University: For OAU, that is Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti) C. Educationally disadvantaged states (ELDS)=20% = This refers to all the 19 Northern States, and Ebonyi, Rivers and Bayelsa. So, someone from Delta such as Aror with 75.2% will not get admission into Medicine in OAU automatically as she is only considered on merit criterion and she does NOT meet the specified cut-off, but someone with the same mark from Kwara (which is in the North Central zone) may get automatic admission with the same mark based on the consideration of ELDS if 75.2% is the specified cut-off for ELDS for Medicine. 2. When a candidate chooses a highly competitive course like Medicine in a top-rated University like OAU, the competition is very intense. Believe it or not, many of the candidates that made our merit mark had an average of six A1s in school cert coupled with very high UTME mark (above 300).
Ok
Mmm lin 💵
Wike God is by ur side
Issokay seen! Linda take note!
Seen
seen
lib addict#just passing#
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment