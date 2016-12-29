LIS

Terry G, Klint D’Drunk, Mr Patrick set for Ibari Ogwa’s Comedy Night

In continuation to the long started 30 Days of Entertainment Exhibition, Ibari Ogwa Entertainment World has added another major show to its list of events for the festive season.

Another major act coming on the list happens to be the hit man of TGP Entertainment, Terry G, alongside Selebobo, Klint D’Drunk, Mr. Parick and friends.
 
Known for its quality host of top concerts and shows in the East of the Niger, Ibari Ogwa Entertainment World tagged this very one that will hold on Friday, December 30, 2016, Comedy Night; though bigger events will continue rolling day after day till the exhaustion of 30 Days of Entertainment Exhibition.

Still to come are the likes of Kcee, Selebobo, Charass, Ruffcoin, Xbusta, Mr. Ibu, Mr. Patrick, Pete Edochie, King Owugiri, Klint D'Drunk, Bright Chimezie and few others who will be entertaining as categorically placed in order of performance.

Kicked off from December 24, 2016, it is expected to last till January 22, 2017

 




