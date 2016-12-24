LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Teni drops first single on Shizzi's Magic Fingers Records

Budding singer, Teni has released her first official single tilted ‘Amen’ on the new label of one of Nigeria’s most talented producers and serial hit maker, Shizzi. The Afrobeat inspired song also has his production imprint.


The prayer themed new single which was brilliantly delivered by the music sensation put her vocal dexterity and lyrical prowess on full display. Without any hype, the timeless classic shows more musical diversity of the remarkable singer and it’s very infectious. The enthralling lyrics of the song coupled with her vocal charms would soon make it everybody’s favourite at this festive period.

The talented artiste who before now has become an internet sensation based on her numerous Instagram freestyle videos is definitely one of the acts to watch out for in 2017. Based on the reviews of her numerous freestyle videos, we can confidently say that Teni has a great musical mind that goes beyond one genre of music.

Audio link- https://soundcloud.com/magicfingershq/amen

Follow her on social media @Tenientertainer
Follow Magic Fingers @magicfingershq
Posted by at 12/24/2016 11:22:00 am

13 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 11:22
Uju Phil said...

Okies...

24 December 2016 at 11:25
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Oky seen....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

24 December 2016 at 11:27
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

24 December 2016 at 12:07
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

24 December 2016 at 12:31
Anonymous said...

Great job Teni

24 December 2016 at 12:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:43
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Bliss


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 13:31
Odibe Blessing said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 13:35
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
alright, watching out

24 December 2016 at 14:20
charles obaze said...

Nice one

24 December 2016 at 17:17
Iphie Abraham said...

Nice one









lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:50
#Omo Kwara said...

She is Niniola's sister. I wish her the best of luck. Its a long time coming. She is surely an internet sensation. If you haven't visited her youtube channel, i encourage you to do so.

25 December 2016 at 01:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts