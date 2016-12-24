Teni drops first single on Shizzi's Magic Fingers Records

The prayer themed new single which was brilliantly delivered by the music sensation put her vocal dexterity and lyrical prowess on full display. Without any hype, the timeless classic shows more musical diversity of the remarkable singer and it’s very infectious. The enthralling lyrics of the song coupled with her vocal charms would soon make it everybody’s favourite at this festive period.
The talented artiste who before now has become an internet sensation based on her numerous Instagram freestyle videos is definitely one of the acts to watch out for in 2017. Based on the reviews of her numerous freestyle videos, we can confidently say that Teni has a great musical mind that goes beyond one genre of music.
Audio link- https://soundcloud.com/magicfi
Follow her on social media @Tenientertainer
Follow Magic Fingers @magicfingershq
13 comments:
Lovely
Okies...
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Oky seen....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Nice
Nice..
Great job Teni
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Bliss
...merited happiness
Seen
iVabulous said....
alright, watching out
Nice one
Nice one
lib addict#just passing#
She is Niniola's sister. I wish her the best of luck. Its a long time coming. She is surely an internet sensation. If you haven't visited her youtube channel, i encourage you to do so.
