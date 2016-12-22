LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Tekno disqualified from Headies Awards

Despite his huge success in 2016, Pana crooner Tekno who got a nomination in the ‘next rated’ category at the 2016 Headies awards has been disqualified from the awards.

Organizers say Tekno’s nomination was withdrawn after he failed to participate in... Read the rest on Linda Ikeji Music
26 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Good for him...

22 December 2016 at 10:23
livingstone chibuike said...

Too bad

22 December 2016 at 10:28
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Disqualify huh? Who they help huh?Tekno don't mind HEADIES OR HEADLESS u don't need them to shine dude, u are shining already without the rubbish headies. THEY CAN AWARD ANY ONE THEY LIKE OLAMIDE,EAZY OR HUMBLESMITH ETC ARE ALL THERE FOR THEM. As far entertainment industry is concern in Nigeria now dude u are number one,I HAVE NOT SEE A MUSIC FORM U THAT IS NOT HIT SO u don't need headies what u need is a good lyric and humbleNess noting more BECAUSE I SEE YOU GOING HIGHER THAN JAY Z.
Back off headless!
















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 10:31
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Choi Linda... heading to LIM


Long Live LIB

22 December 2016 at 10:31
airday rackid said...

Not good

22 December 2016 at 10:32
Saphire Muna said...

It seems his small success is beginning to enter his head.... He is not gonna win though.. Humblesmith is so winning that category....











............ Liber maniac..........

22 December 2016 at 10:33
Bonita Bislam said...

Haaaaa I like this techno dude oh.Pana makes my heart go round any day anytime

22 December 2016 at 10:36
uchenna julieth said...

heloo, miss linda.... i just joined lis now and would appreciated if i get a phone as a giveaway for new members because a man grabbed ma phone from a car at cms yesteday, i would appreciate if u can make it happen. its a christmas wish tho.

22 December 2016 at 10:37
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 10:48
Baba For The Broads said...

I'm really ashamed of the headies. Bloody Ethnicists!!!

22 December 2016 at 11:00
Juliet Iwuno said...

Na dem sabi mbok! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 11:08
Anonymous said...

Who their award done help

22 December 2016 at 11:40
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Chai!








says, Genevieve.

22 December 2016 at 11:41
chikamae said...

too bad

22 December 2016 at 11:48
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He shld ve just gone thru with it na


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 11:55
LUFI said...

Thank God...Now Mr EaZi can now be comfortably rewarded for his hard work. its Mr EaZiiiiiiii!!!
tekno was the only strong contender in the group. I'm not saying the rest of the nominees don't deserve to win tho, in my opinion, 'its Mr EaZiiiiiiiiiii' *in his voice*

-LuFi Frm TRINIDAD-

22 December 2016 at 12:26
eghujovwo ochuko said...

Tekno na dia mate b4? Fuck headies

22 December 2016 at 12:33
Anonymous said...

NICE ......... I SUPPORT TECKNO AFTER HOW MANY YEARS WITH DIFFERENT HITS....... IT IS NOW DIS FAKE HEADIES AWARD PPLE WITH THEIR OJORO AWARDS WANT TO RECOGNISE HIM... SMH MBOK...... TECHNO WE LOVE UR SONGS JARE NOTIN DO U.. MAKE DEM CHOP THEIR FAKE AWARDS.......

22 December 2016 at 13:11
Anonymous said...

Woo Hoo hoo oo o o!!!hahahahaha. Wait a minute!!! Dead headies ? I laugh.. Tekno i beg destroy this Zombies.. Only what they know is to cause controversy between artists. Dead Dead Headies.. Tufia!!!

22 December 2016 at 13:36
christie benjamin said...

Not enough reason to disqualify him....

22 December 2016 at 13:42
Anonymous said...

Woo Hoo hoo oo o o!!!hahahahaha. Wait a minute!!! Dead headies ? I laugh.. Tekno i beg destroy this Zombies.. Only what they know is to cause controversy between artists. Dead Dead Headies.. Tufia!!!

22 December 2016 at 13:53
bankole wisdom said...

Big up tkno,u desever artist of d year, fuck headless

22 December 2016 at 13:57
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Too bad.

22 December 2016 at 17:45
spendy said...

which one be go to linda ikeji music........ abeg i come to ur blog to read wetin dey happen .... not a referal to anoda place ...lol.. but seriously :-) abeg allow me enjoy the stories ....

22 December 2016 at 18:03
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda ure just funny! hahaha!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:29
Nigerian boy said...

Buh for musicians in Nigeria, the headies award seems to be the highest award now. Hmmn... Nawa ooo

22 December 2016 at 19:30

