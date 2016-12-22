Tekno disqualified from Headies Awards

Despite his huge success in 2016, Pana
crooner Tekno
who got a nomination in the ‘next rated’
category at the 2016 Headies awards
has been disqualified from the awards.
Organizers say Tekno’s nomination was withdrawn after he failed to
participate in... Read the rest on Linda Ikeji Music
26 comments:
Good for him...
Too bad
Disqualify huh? Who they help huh?Tekno don't mind HEADIES OR HEADLESS u don't need them to shine dude, u are shining already without the rubbish headies. THEY CAN AWARD ANY ONE THEY LIKE OLAMIDE,EAZY OR HUMBLESMITH ETC ARE ALL THERE FOR THEM. As far entertainment industry is concern in Nigeria now dude u are number one,I HAVE NOT SEE A MUSIC FORM U THAT IS NOT HIT SO u don't need headies what u need is a good lyric and humbleNess noting more BECAUSE I SEE YOU GOING HIGHER THAN JAY Z.
Back off headless!
#sad indeed
Choi Linda... heading to LIM
Long Live LIB
Not good
It seems his small success is beginning to enter his head.... He is not gonna win though.. Humblesmith is so winning that category....
............ Liber maniac..........
Haaaaa I like this techno dude oh.Pana makes my heart go round any day anytime
heloo, miss linda.... i just joined lis now and would appreciated if i get a phone as a giveaway for new members because a man grabbed ma phone from a car at cms yesteday, i would appreciate if u can make it happen. its a christmas wish tho.
Ok
I'm really ashamed of the headies. Bloody Ethnicists!!!
Na dem sabi mbok! Linda take note!
Who their award done help
Chai!
says, Genevieve.
too bad
He shld ve just gone thru with it na
...merited happiness
Thank God...Now Mr EaZi can now be comfortably rewarded for his hard work. its Mr EaZiiiiiiii!!!
tekno was the only strong contender in the group. I'm not saying the rest of the nominees don't deserve to win tho, in my opinion, 'its Mr EaZiiiiiiiiiii' *in his voice*
-LuFi Frm TRINIDAD-
Tekno na dia mate b4? Fuck headies
NICE ......... I SUPPORT TECKNO AFTER HOW MANY YEARS WITH DIFFERENT HITS....... IT IS NOW DIS FAKE HEADIES AWARD PPLE WITH THEIR OJORO AWARDS WANT TO RECOGNISE HIM... SMH MBOK...... TECHNO WE LOVE UR SONGS JARE NOTIN DO U.. MAKE DEM CHOP THEIR FAKE AWARDS.......
Woo Hoo hoo oo o o!!!hahahahaha. Wait a minute!!! Dead headies ? I laugh.. Tekno i beg destroy this Zombies.. Only what they know is to cause controversy between artists. Dead Dead Headies.. Tufia!!!
Not enough reason to disqualify him....
Woo Hoo hoo oo o o!!!hahahahaha. Wait a minute!!! Dead headies ? I laugh.. Tekno i beg destroy this Zombies.. Only what they know is to cause controversy between artists. Dead Dead Headies.. Tufia!!!
Big up tkno,u desever artist of d year, fuck headless
Too bad.
which one be go to linda ikeji music........ abeg i come to ur blog to read wetin dey happen .... not a referal to anoda place ...lol.. but seriously :-) abeg allow me enjoy the stories ....
Linda ure just funny! hahaha!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Buh for musicians in Nigeria, the headies award seems to be the highest award now. Hmmn... Nawa ooo
Post a Comment