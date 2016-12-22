LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

TECNO Mobile treats Nigerians to an outstanding soccer party

TECNO Mobile has taken its affiliation with sports to another level after successfully hosting Nigeria’s biggest soccer party in Ikeja, Lagos.


After partnering to host the BMW Golf Cup International Tournament and announcing its partnership with Manchester City Football Club last month, TECNO Mobile threw an outlandish party yesterday, December 18 at Bheerhugs cafe in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.


Several celebrities turned up for the event while popular Nigerian footballer and football analyst on SuperSport, Victor Ikpeba was also available to discuss the game between Manchester City and Arsenal which eventually ended 2-1 in Manchester City’s favor.

The event was anchored by Brila FM’s popular OAP, Murphy Ojemba who lit up the place with jokes, teases, comical commentaries and questions & answers for the cheering crowd. People who answered Murphy’s questions correctly won themselves goodie bags and jerseys.

No doubt, the event comfortably balanced football and entertainment, with sustained music and refreshment to take guests through the high-spirited night. Tecno Mobile has set another precedence with its foray into football participation, following its global partnership with Manchester city football club. The widely acclaimed invisible king of the mobile space in Nigeria is definitely not resting on its laurels. More pictures from the event below:




Posted by at 12/22/2016 05:18:00 pm

9 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

22 December 2016 at 17:54
Juliet Iwuno said...

Dem try! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 18:03
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice

22 December 2016 at 18:11
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:01
christie benjamin said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 19:37
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 19:50
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 20:20
iphie abraham said...

Nice one







lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:44
Paul Ocheke said...

Nice one, Linda please always inform us of events like this before they occur that way we your fans are able to attend it... Double your hustle

23 December 2016 at 12:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts