Tchidi Tchikere, Klint Da Drunk, Walter Anga given chieftaincy title in Cameroon
Nigerian actors, Tchidi Tchikere, Walter Anga, and Comedian Klint Da
Drunk were conferred with chieftaincy title by the Mejang-Kom people in
Cameroon.
The trio visited the country for the premiere of a movie and also copped
the honours of being made title men while there. Tchidi was given the
title Mbanfon, Klint is the Fuifon and Walter’s title is Nguifon. See more photos of the new chiefs below;
21 comments:
Congrats to dem
Congrats to them
Inukwa... Good for them though!
CONGRATULATIONS
Nice one.... Congrats to them... . Ugwumba
OK o
congrats to them...!!!!
Congrats
Dem try
...merited happiness
Congrats to dem. Linda take note!
Deir own don beta na
Congrat
loooollllll, odi egwu ooo. chieftaincy title atala ahuhu. okkk they say na Cameroon, no problem they deserve am in Cameroon. congrats to dem
loooollllll, odi egwu ooo. chieftaincy title atala ahuhu. okkk they say na Cameroon, no problem they deserve am in Cameroon. congrats to dem
Seen
Seen
gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Earn $20 daily
Really good for dem...
Next title emir of sambisa!
They look like those BUSH-MEN from Timbuktu.
Post a Comment