Thursday, 22 December 2016

Tchidi Tchikere, Klint Da Drunk, Walter Anga given chieftaincy title in Cameroon

Nigerian actors, Tchidi Tchikere, Walter Anga, and Comedian Klint Da Drunk were conferred with chieftaincy title by the Mejang-Kom people in Cameroon.

The trio visited the country for the premiere of a movie and also copped the honours of being made title men while there. Tchidi was given the title Mbanfon, Klint is the Fuifon and Walter’s title is Nguifon. See more photos of the new chiefs below;






21 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats to dem

22 December 2016 at 14:54
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

22 December 2016 at 14:56
Uju Phil said...

Inukwa... Good for them though!

22 December 2016 at 15:00
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

CONGRATULATIONS

22 December 2016 at 15:03
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice one.... Congrats to them... . Ugwumba

22 December 2016 at 15:03
dj banti said...

OK o

22 December 2016 at 15:28
Ceejay Ugo said...

congrats to them...!!!!

22 December 2016 at 15:33
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Congrats

22 December 2016 at 15:40
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dem try


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 16:02
Juliet Iwuno said...

Congrats to dem. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 16:03
Maureen Mordi said...

Deir own don beta na

22 December 2016 at 16:06
remi oged said...

Congrat

22 December 2016 at 16:56
best nono said...

loooollllll, odi egwu ooo. chieftaincy title atala ahuhu. okkk they say na Cameroon, no problem they deserve am in Cameroon. congrats to dem

22 December 2016 at 17:02
Seen

Seen

Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:15
Earn $20 daily

christie benjamin said...

Really good for dem...

22 December 2016 at 20:51
Hotmetal said...

Next title emir of sambisa!

22 December 2016 at 21:49
Anonymous said...

They look like those BUSH-MEN from Timbuktu.

22 December 2016 at 23:33

