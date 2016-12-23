LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Sunday Oliseh reveals how family influenced his decision to step down as Super Eagles coach

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh was handed the reins of the national team but stepped down in February this year after eight months of a reign marked by controversy. Speaking at a coaching clinic in Kenya, the 42yr old said that leaving the job was a difficult choice he had to make for the sake of his family.

 He said:
“Deciding to resign from the coaching job of the Super Eagles is the most difficult decision I ever took in my whole life. It took me a whole month to decide it. Most of the time I was living in Belgium so I was not reachable to give comments but it got to a time I had to think of my two kids and the 21 years of marriage I have had with my wife and decided to pass the bat on to another person.
“When I started my football career at the age of 16 in Belgium, the Europeans never taught me how to dribble the ball or pass they only taught me how to be disciplined and what to do at the right time. They just polish what we as Africans have.”
Posted by at 12/23/2016 11:08:00 am

12 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Getout

23 December 2016 at 11:10
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Alright

23 December 2016 at 11:14
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

23 December 2016 at 11:18
Juliet Iwuno said...

Biko move aside. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:21
Iphie Abraham said...

Not interested






lib addict#just passi g#

23 December 2016 at 11:29
Uju Phil said...

My dear Family first... Nice décision.

23 December 2016 at 11:41
Akinlolu Olatunde said...

Didn't Sunday know the implication of his contract before he signed? Or did he get married after he got the job? No excuse at all is better than this utter balderdash.

23 December 2016 at 12:30
Anonymous said...

Product of Yoruba rape in Igbo land, we despise you Hausa uncircumcised man

23 December 2016 at 12:41
Anonymous said...

try this or you will never know....

http://CashForInvite.com/?ref=36676

23 December 2016 at 13:00
Chizzy Liz said...

********************Ok.... We haf hear********but I didn't read

23 December 2016 at 18:40
Eazzy Pompey said...

Yes your family first

23 December 2016 at 20:18
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:51

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts