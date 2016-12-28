Sultan says women can’t be equal to men in Nigeria because it is against Islamic teachings

The sultan said this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State annual Qur’anic recitation competition.
According to him, the bill is unacceptable to Muslims because it is against Islamic teachings.
"Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do... Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country. Therefore, we should be allowed to perform our religion effectively.” He said.
The bill proposes that widows should have custody of their children, except if it is contrary to their welfare. The bill also seeks for widows to be allowed to inherit a fair share their husband's property,
be allowed to live in their matrimonial home and also remarry any man of their choice.
Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter have expressed outrage over his proclamation, stating that Nigeria is not a Sharia country and as such our constitution should not be guided by the Quran. See a few tweets below.
23 comments:
Hmmmm
You can practice that in your house, your belief is not binding on all.
Sharaaaaaap
Na d guy dey rule Nigeria as a whole?park well end time sultan...dis is y naija is still a zoo..big problems u wont face,gender equality u carry for head..we are all born equal..even if d woman is d weaker sex...they even do more dese days..
ISLAM IS AN IDEOLOGICAL CULT AND NOT A RELIGION.
Imagine! Islamic teaching huh?SO THIS SULTAN OF PEDOPHILES AND TERRORIST FULANI THINk NIGERIA IS ISLAMIC COUNTRY HUH? What is this man and his Muslims taking nigerian for huh? SHAME TO CHRISTIANS. CHRISTIANS SHAME TO U ALL OOOOOOO if freeborn speak na u foolish Christians will call him names for speaking against this satanic religion call Muslims una don see am huh? WHAT ELSE DO WE NEED TO TELL Una THAT NIGERIA IS AN ISLAMIC COUNTRY HUH? Shameless freeze will not see this but if na pastors that's where u see him shame shame shame SOME ONE SHOULD TELL THIS IDIOT THAT NIGERIA IS NOT AN ISLAMIC NATION SO WOMEN AND MEN MUST BE EQUAL IN INHERITANCE. Was it not these animals campaigning for killary killington huh? SHAME TO U ALL AND THE CHRISTIANS SUPPORTING THIS MUSLIMS SHAME TO U ALL.
divide Nigeria oo we are tired of living with these kind of animals ooooo WE ARE NOT MUSLIM OO TERRORIST BUHARI U AND WE DON'T SHARE THINGS IN COMMON o DIVIDE US OOOOOOO
#sad indeed
whether is against islamic teaching or not,since day one woman aint equal to men,so I agree with dee sire.....
well... same can be sd about Christianity somehow since the bible sd
"wives, submit to your husbands as you do to your Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. 24 Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything.
25 Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her 26 to make her holy, cleansing[a] her by the washing with water through the word, 27 and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless. 28 In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. 29 After all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for their body, just as Christ does the church— 30 for we are members of his body.
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
We are not all Muslims with backward religion
@Galore
Howbeit women need not be equal with men to actualize their God given roles. I think from a little I know of Muslims they still give women an inheritance in their father's houses than some traditions where such is not practice.
God bless you.
Islam the the cancer of THE WORLD LIKE IT OR NOT.
ALL MUSLIMS ARE TERRORIST AND PEDOPHILES!
#sad indeed
"The bill also seeks for widows to be allowed to inherit a fair share their husband's property..."
WTF is this? "Fair share"?
I believe the widow should be the main person to inherit her husband's property except where stated otherwise by the husband. I don't see how two people would build something together and then some outsiders called 'brothers', 'sisters' or 'family members' would come and be trying to reap where they didn't sow. Thunder fire their nyash!
So Nigerian is now an Islamic country to him? People sabi talk ooo.
We are equal in the sight of our creator
What a stupid talk,he should keep that nonsense to himself pls,we are not Islamic country pls,he should stop this rubbish in this country abeg.
Carry the stuff go build house na today.
Na today
Gender equality in Nigeria is nothing but an ideology of the mind. The African culture is partrichial in nature, then religion. It's actualization is a mirage. That being said, women need to be respected and supported to achieve their goals in life! #Fact
And u all will be cursing Islam, the religion none of u know nothing about. Proudly Muslimah.
Vivian sorry to say but u are stupid
Do u even understand what the Bible is trying to say here
It doesn't mean women should become slaves to thier husbands
Neither does it mean they should not inherit his property
Nor have a life of thier own
I never comment on this blog
But ure stupidity is too much for me to handle
The bill is set to protect the rights of women and girl children
Read the bill and shut the fuk up. And stop using Christianity to cover up the fact that I are a looser and a weak one at that
As a man I must say u are a disgrace to womanhood
U are the type that will sit down and wait for ure husband to bring food for u
And when he does u will be thrown out and start begging around the place
Because u don't know ure right
Vivian I pray u get sence in 2017. And stop being stupid
What the man said is right. Most of us saying no here are only doing so because is an Hause man that said it. And behind the door we do far more harm than him Nigerians and two face act.
