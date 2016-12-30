Study in UK, Canada, Australia & more!

For 5 years now, Nigeria’s biggest and leading education fair has been helping students to make the best choice of study destination and future careers. We have sent over 2000 students abroad to over 100 Foreign Universities.
Over the last couple of month, we have received a good number of inquiries related to Studying abroad and how to get the best, most secure and affordable deals. More and more Nigerians are interested in studying abroad but have been discouraged over the years due to denied application, rejected visas and the stress of getting an admission. IEF is here to provide support to young Nigerians by bringing the foreign universities from USA, UK, Canada, Australia and other countries to meet with you face-to-face for INSTANT ADMISSION and any other information you may require.
The fair will take place from 19th to 28th of January 2017 in 7 locations across Nigeria (Kano, Victoria Island, Ikeja, Warri, Abuja, Calabar & Port Harcourt). So, how to go about studying abroad? First step is to attend any of the International Education Fair at the venue closest to you. Come with a positive attitude, prepared to get all the benefits the fair is offering.
What are you waiting for?
Visit www.iefng to register and follow us on:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/international-Education-Fair
Twitter: www.twitter.com/iefng
Instagram: www.instagram.com/iefng
