Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Stop posting photos of your meeting with James Ibori- ex Delta state gov, Emmanuel Uduaghan, tells Delta state politicians

Former Delta state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has asked Delta state politicians to stop sharing photos of their meeting with recently released ex governor of the state, James Ibori. Uduaghan stated this in a post he shared on his facebook wall.

Udughan in his post wrote.

“For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making statements, please stop it. We appreciate your love for him. But you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity. You are creating problems for him that you can never imagine. Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities”.
Many politicians from the state have stormed the UK to felicitate with Ibori after he was released from a UK prison where he served jail term for stealing $250 million from Delta state while he served as governor between 1999-2007.
