Saturday, 31 December 2016

Standing ovation for the exit of Sir (Chief) Rufus Ohiweme Isaac. Father of Naija FM award winning OAP, OSAM

The family of the Isaacs of Okphokhumi-Emai , Owan East LGA of Edo State solemly announce  the entry into legendary status of their Father,  Grandfather,  Brother and Uncle, Sir (Chief) Rufus Ohiweme Isaac. Nov 19,1938-Dec 26,2016. He attended Lagos Government School 1946-53.
Secondary Education at Lagos City college Yaba, 1954-58.
Until his death, to highlight a few,  Sir Chief Rufus Ohiweme Isaac was a retired public relations manager of Guinness Nigeria Plc.

 A one time presidential aspirant in Edo State 1993.
Chief Operating Officer of Rufus Isaac and Associates consulting firm.
A product of London school of journalism(1967),and was a member of the institute  of public relations in London (1976).
He is a fellow of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations,  and also Chairman West Africa  sub-region of federation of African Public Relation Association.
He was the first African to be elected in Hague as a member of the board of directors of international public relations with headquarters in Geneva.
A member of the board of directors of Bendel Broadcasting service.
A member of the board of Edo state Tourism Board.
A Nigeria red cross devotee that won him an award for community development.

Patron, Boy Scouts of Nigeria.
He is a Knight of St Christopher by Diocese of Sabbongida Ora Anglican communion.
He was made a cheif of Emai clan as the Ogbogbe(information and publicity minister) of Emai land.
A man of integrity and credibility. We celebrate him.
Details of proceedings to be communicated later.
