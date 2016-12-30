LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

ST Eve West African Fashion Show...

Do you have what it takes to be Nigeria's next top fashion brand?
Are you skilled in photography but have not been able to capture the world?
Are you a makeup artist with great passion for what you do but have no platform to showcase yourself? 
Are you a designer who wants to show the world your creativity?


Then this is the right platform for you!!! St Eve Fashion Week  in conjunction with Vogue Magazine and other big fashion outlets in Nigeria and the world at large will give you the opportunity to be heard, seen and shine!

St Eve West African fashion week  presents "Fashion on the streets" 2016/2017 which will hold at Eko Atlantic in April 2017, we will storm  the major zones in Nigeria so everyone gets a chance to showcase the greatness in them. For participation, get your forms now for just N5,000 naira only and be on the winning team for 2017.

For more information  Send a mail to:event@eveconcepts.com

Facebook/westafrican fashion week

Instagram- @westafricanfashionweek123

Twitter- @SEWAFW123).

Website: westafricanfashionweek.style

You don't want to miss out on this  life changing opportunity ... .

