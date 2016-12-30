ST Eve West African Fashion Show...

Are you skilled in photography but have not been able to capture the world?
Are you a makeup artist with great passion for what you do but have no platform to showcase yourself?
Are you a designer who wants to show the world your creativity?
Then this is the right platform for you!!! St Eve Fashion Week in conjunction with Vogue Magazine and other big fashion outlets in Nigeria and the world at large will give you the opportunity to be heard, seen and shine!
St Eve West African fashion week presents "Fashion on the streets" 2016/2017 which will hold at Eko Atlantic in April 2017, we will storm the major zones in Nigeria so everyone gets a chance to showcase the greatness in them. For participation, get your forms now for just N5,000 naira only and be on the winning team for 2017.
For more information Send a mail to:event@eveconcepts.com
Facebook/westafrican fashion week
Instagram- @westafricanfashionweek123
Twitter- @SEWAFW123).
Website: westafricanfashionweek.style
You don't want to miss out on this life changing opportunity ... .
4 comments:
ok
Ok seen
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com
Seen
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment