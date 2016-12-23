Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal's daughter, Aisha set to wed

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Congratulations to them #loveisabeautifulThingy
Congrats to dem. Linda take note!
Congrats in advance.
congrats to dem
Marriage galore. Meanwhile Xarah Buhari is getting extremely laid somewhere
Ok. Another wedding Linda will not allow us hear word about.. congrats in advanceLong Live LIB
Let em be getting married while the children of the poor are still eating food in their father's houses, same food that is scarce
Happy married life to dem ... Merited happiness
All of them getting married. Rich people marrying rich people later they'll be preaching love. Why haven't we heard any of the girls or men marrying a nobody?
Congrats to them
Yes oh, Congrats to them
Seen
Too many political weddings. Congrats to themlib addict#just passing#
iVabulous said..... wedding galore....waiting for u Sis Linds
HML-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Everybody just dey wed
Congrats to them
Na Hausa wedding we dey now
Wedding galore this season. From Buhari's daughter to Sanusi's daughter to Tambuwal's daughter hmmmm! So which politician's daughter is next?
Lord! Nt again!
Whatever else is going in in Naija besides weddings, funerals and weddings? Yeye pipo.
Post a Comment
21 comments:
Congratulations to them #loveisabeautifulThingy
Congrats to dem. Linda take note!
Congrats in advance.
congrats to dem
Marriage galore. Meanwhile Xarah Buhari is getting extremely laid somewhere
Ok. Another wedding Linda will not allow us hear word about.. congrats in advance
Long Live LIB
Let em be getting married while the children of the poor are still eating food in their father's houses, same food that is scarce
Happy married life to dem
... Merited happiness
All of them getting married. Rich people marrying rich people later they'll be preaching love. Why haven't we heard any of the girls or men marrying a nobody?
Congrats to them
Yes oh, Congrats to them
Seen
Too many political weddings. Congrats to them
lib addict#just passing#
iVabulous said.....
wedding galore....waiting for u Sis Linds
HML
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Everybody just dey wed
Congrats to them
Na Hausa wedding we dey now
Wedding galore this season. From Buhari's daughter to Sanusi's daughter to Tambuwal's daughter hmmmm! So which politician's daughter is next?
Lord! Nt again!
Whatever else is going in in Naija besides weddings, funerals and weddings? Yeye pipo.
Post a Comment