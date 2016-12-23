LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal's daughter, Aisha set to wed

Aisha, one of the daughters of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, will on Saturday December 31st, get married to her fiance, Muhammad Dikko Dahiru, in Sokoto state. Congrats to them. 
21 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Congratulations to them #loveisabeautifulThingy

23 December 2016 at 05:56
Juliet Iwuno said...

Congrats to dem. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:58
Ohiren's Zone said...

Congrats in advance.

23 December 2016 at 06:11
livingstone chibuike said...

congrats to dem

23 December 2016 at 06:23
Housed-On-Water said...

Marriage galore. Meanwhile Xarah Buhari is getting extremely laid somewhere

23 December 2016 at 06:32
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Ok. Another wedding Linda will not allow us hear word about.. congrats in advance


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:33
Bonita Bislam said...

Let em be getting married while the children of the poor are still eating food in their father's houses, same food that is scarce

23 December 2016 at 06:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Happy married life to dem


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:42
KASHIET M. ISSAH said...

All of them getting married. Rich people marrying rich people later they'll be preaching love. Why haven't we heard any of the girls or men marrying a nobody?

23 December 2016 at 06:45
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

23 December 2016 at 06:51
Loveth Best said...

Yes oh, Congrats to them

23 December 2016 at 07:20
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Seen

23 December 2016 at 07:33
iphie abraham said...

Too many political weddings. Congrats to them








lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:50
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said.....
wedding galore....waiting for u Sis Linds

23 December 2016 at 08:59
Vivian Reginalds said...

HML
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:08
Eazzy Pompey said...

Everybody just dey wed

23 December 2016 at 09:45
OSINANL said...

Congrats to them

23 December 2016 at 09:49
Bree said...

Na Hausa wedding we dey now

23 December 2016 at 10:03
evelyn said...

Wedding galore this season. From Buhari's daughter to Sanusi's daughter to Tambuwal's daughter hmmmm! So which politician's daughter is next?

23 December 2016 at 12:13
Anonymous said...

Lord! Nt again!

23 December 2016 at 18:05
Anonymous said...

Whatever else is going in in Naija besides weddings, funerals and weddings? Yeye pipo.

24 December 2016 at 17:56

