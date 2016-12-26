Small and big Chinedu: Flavour and his daughter share striking resemblance as babies
Flavour's babymama, Sandra Okagbue shared side by side photos of her
daughter Gabrielle and the Na'Abania crooner on Instagram, pointing out
how much they both look alike. "Chinedu na obele chinedu. #papa $daughter #twins" she captioned.
12 comments:
Blood is thicker than condensed milk na.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Biko who have noticed that Juliet iwuno has disappeared from the comment section since this Christmas? Lol... Ozu nwuru anwu fighting for Christmas giveaway.
Lovely
Lovely! Ada-nnia
Awww, only of she was a boy will that be complete...
Long Live LIB
Wow !! In fact they are identical twins ...
5 Advanced SEO Techniques To Win Search Engine Traffic Race
AWWWW, LOVELY!
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Seriously....
Smilin....smilin....
Good
Juliet Iwuno "Linda did not take note" this christmas.
Awwww... Cutie_pies! #Blood
Post a Comment