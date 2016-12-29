They said the stories written on the site were sent in by close friends or associates of people written about. NaijaGistLive picked on me a lot. Would have sworn a Nigerian was behind the laptop writing all those horrible things. Never heard of or came across these girls until they were exposed. Girls, what did I ever do to you? Lol. Watch the video after the cut and tell us what you think...
Thursday, 29 December 2016
Sisters Jyoti And Kiran Matharoo do a video apologizing to Femi Otedola & other petitioners for creating NaijaGistLive (video)
The Canadian sisters have done a video admitting to being the owners of damaging website, NaijaGistLive.com. They apologized to Femi Otedola and his family and also other petitioners they had written damaging stories about. They claimed they never intended to use to site to extort anyone, that it was BAUDEX, the IT guy behind the site, that was collecting the money.
They said the stories written on the site were sent in by close friends or associates of people written about. NaijaGistLive picked on me a lot. Would have sworn a Nigerian was behind the laptop writing all those horrible things. Never heard of or came across these girls until they were exposed. Girls, what did I ever do to you? Lol. Watch the video after the cut and tell us what you think...
12/29/2016 03:18:00 pm
3 comments:
Una neva start self
Their headache...
Of course they made the video under duress, poor girls stepped on the wrong toes,now they are making them confess all sorts of things they didn't do. Una dooo.
