Monday, 26 December 2016

Singer MumaGee shares family Christmas photos...without her 'single' husband, Prince Eke

Singer Mumagee shared lovely photos of her children and other family members. Her husband, Prince Eke, was missing in the photos but that is not surprising. The Nollywood actor, whose bio now reads 'single father of three' recently accused her of adultery and abandoning their children. Another photo after the cut..

8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Hmm

26 December 2016 at 21:41
livingstone chibuike said...

Wat ar dey upto?

26 December 2016 at 21:41
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Hai! Ok good to see.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 December 2016 at 21:44
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely

26 December 2016 at 21:44
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Without her single husband ew what a caption! THEY LOOKS CUTE. IS SHE MARRIED BEFORE HUH? MUMA GEE IS NOT MARRIED BEFORE NA PRINCE EKE IS ON CONTRACT MISSION HE DON ACCOMPLISH HIS MISSION NA SO HE SHOULD GO that's why his single. He can now go ahead an be fucking Angela okorie and anita Joseph.


















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 21:45
Anonymous said...

Smiling for Cameras and Crying behind the Cameras.

26 December 2016 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

Prince sperm donor

26 December 2016 at 21:58
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************Boss ladies upandan *******ndi obi rewaa... .fa afurodi iru gi sef

26 December 2016 at 22:02

