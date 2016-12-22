LIS

Shocking video shows bridesmaid in China being groped while guests look on and cheer

Video uploaded to Chinese video-sharing platform, Miaopai, on December 19 showed a lady believed to be a bridesmaid in China struggling to bat away a group of male wedding guests as they run their hands all over her. Other wedding guests in the busy room are seen smiling and cheering along, while several also take photos on their mobile phones.


The user who posted it captioned the video:
"It is too disgusting. A video shows a bridesmaid being molested at a wedding." The clip has sparked outrage on social media with condemning the behaviour of the men.
 Watch the video below..


Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hian

22 December 2016 at 17:03
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Too bad..

22 December 2016 at 17:03
This isn't funny

This isn't funny

22 December 2016 at 17:03
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Too bad.. Where was her husband?

22 December 2016 at 17:04
Uju Phil said...

Na waoh... Nothing Person no go see!

22 December 2016 at 17:05
livingstone chibuike said...

Chooii dis people gat no chill

22 December 2016 at 17:07
Deific Ailende said...

This Linda go just dey put up half Stories without getting the complete verified stories!
Na wa o.

22 December 2016 at 17:13
daniel ubong said...

Good for her.

22 December 2016 at 17:44
Juliet Iwuno said...

Nonsense! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 17:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:04
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMMM





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 19:44
christie benjamin said...

Freakin' wankers!

22 December 2016 at 19:50
Jamila Shaibu said...

Mtecwwwwww

22 December 2016 at 20:13
Bello Mayowa said...

Horrible

22 December 2016 at 20:52
Lizzy Nnadi said...

This is not cool at all

22 December 2016 at 22:36
Yusuf Dimas said...

Just imagine?! Animalistic Men!

23 December 2016 at 06:51
abasima essien said...

And that's the beauty of the Far East for you. Licentious lot, most of them.

23 December 2016 at 11:37

