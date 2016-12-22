Shocking video shows bridesmaid in China being groped while guests look on and cheer
Video uploaded to Chinese video-sharing platform, Miaopai, on December
19 showed a lady believed to be a bridesmaid in China struggling to bat
away a group of male wedding guests as they run their hands all over
her. Other wedding guests in the busy room are seen smiling and cheering
along, while several also take photos on their mobile phones.
The user
who posted it captioned the video:
"It is too disgusting. A video shows a
bridesmaid being molested at a wedding." The clip has sparked outrage
on social media with condemning the behaviour of the men.
17 comments:
Hian
Too bad..
This isn't funny
Too bad.. Where was her husband?
Na waoh... Nothing Person no go see!
Chooii dis people gat no chill
This Linda go just dey put up half Stories without getting the complete verified stories!
Na wa o.
Good for her.
Nonsense! Linda take note!
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
HMMMMMM
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Freakin' wankers!
Mtecwwwwww
Horrible
This is not cool at all
Just imagine?! Animalistic Men!
And that's the beauty of the Far East for you. Licentious lot, most of them.
Post a Comment