Monday, 26 December 2016

Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus celebrate one year engagement anniversary

Victoria's Secret model, Shanina Shaik and her beau DJ Ruckus are yet to tie the knot but they are already doing anniversaries. They got engaged a year ago and the Australian beauty took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a loved up picture which she captioned: 'One year ago today, I said 'YES' !!!!!'.

She also hinted that a wedding might be coming soon by adding the hashtag: #thefuturemrsandrews. On boxing day last year, DJ Ruckus planned an exotic beach proposal and gifted his woman two rings, both made by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
