Saturday, 31 December 2016

Seun Kuti urges celebs to reach out to Emmanuel Ugolee as Dbanj donates N1million to the kidney transplant

Son of legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, also a mega star in his own right, Seun Kuti, while contributing has urged Nigerians and particularly entertainers to support TV host, Emma Ugolee in his quest for funds for a kidney transplant.

He took to his Facebook fan page to say that Emma Ugolee was a colleague whose talent should be saved. 
 

In the same light, Koko master Dbanj demonstrated his concern for Emmanuel who has been a long time friend of his by donating the sum of N1million to the cause. He called Emmanuel a "Good man" who has always supported talent and lamented about the poor health insurance schemes in Nigeria.

Emmanuel who is delighted with the show of love expressed that he is hopeful that the balance sum of N33million would be realized. 


