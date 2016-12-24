Serial boyfriend snatcher about to be disgraced by her angry friends in Lagos
The stories narrated on Social Media. Lol.. Well a guy who claims he overheard the conversation in public, shared the warning to the girl via Twitter. So, 'Lizzy' - better get ready. See more of his tweets after the cut...
30 comments:
Social media! Lies!
Lol
Lizzy is in big shit if this is true, she can only be saved if she reads LIB but at the other hand I want her friends to fuck her up!
Hehehehe
Lol! I can't shout! Lizzy abeg you get level.
Lol@ theatre of downfall.
Long Live LIB
Na them sabi abeg . CHI
Lol.... Lizzy better listen now for ur own good
Lmoa... #SillyHeads
Hehehehehe
SM drama! Linda take note!
Haha hahahahaha Lizzy u are in trouble
Hahahhahahaah cooked up comedy....
............. Liber maniac..........
Some girls are natural born Whores!!
I know some..
Over HoT dey worry lizzy ooo...
Lizzy collect chioma ajunwa
Thank God you ve corrected the over head to overheard, but why u no post my comment?
Anybody who buys this as "real" has another buying coming. It's pure "made up" as I decipher, glean, decode, interpret, make sense of, translate, make out, work out, read or see it, etc. Chika is my name.
Bye they way, Ms. Saphire Muna, pls email to me your E-add, any contact: smartsolicitors@gmail.com , Pleeaase! We must be friends, na must!
Wtf? Lol
...merited happiness
iVabulous said...
o boy, see casting... dis guy self..
omo hell hath no fury like a scorned lady ooo
Lol! @ U Dey Fire Pass Caro, Lizzy is in Deep Shiiiiiits...
hmmmmmmmmm
lib addict#just passing#
All this inside keke napep wey no get door...? Oga you dey easdrop abg *standing ovation*
All this inside keke napep wey no get door...? Oga you dey easdrop abg *standing ovation*
All this inside keke napep wey no get door...? Oga you dey easdrop abg *standing ovation*
**************************Women palava******biko muna shift lemme pass*******
Ok
Who knows her where about I want to fuck since she is a. Mass transit abeg somebody should contact her for me
haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
ATTENTION is ALL they seek.
You cannot even spell your name right, how won't you know whores? Yinmu.
Post a Comment