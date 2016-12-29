LIS

LIS

Thursday, 29 December 2016

Serena Williams is engaged to billionaire Co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian

Tennis champ Serena Williams has announced she's engaged to boyfriend of 15 months, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.The 34-year-old champion revealed her engagement story on Reddit – with this short poem below..




"I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own "charming"
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes"

Congratulations to them. 
Posted by at 12/29/2016 08:58:00 pm

10 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Engage huh? Another play loading ......... FREEBORN WILL NOT WISH U CONGRATULATION FOR NOW UNTIL UNA GET MARRY BUT FOR UNA IS FUCK AN GO.
Freeborn hiss!































#sad indeed

29 December 2016 at 21:07
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Engage huh? Another play loading ......... FREEBORN WILL NOT WISH U CONGRATULATION FOR NOW UNTIL UNA GET MARRY BUT FOR UNA IS FUCK AN GO.
Freeborn hiss!































#sad indeed

29 December 2016 at 21:08
Ohiren's Zone said...

The rich for the rich....what a life!.

29 December 2016 at 21:10
Anonymous said...

wow you mean she get good guy like this and yet allowed that philanderer Drake to have anything to do with her.

29 December 2016 at 21:12
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...she's finally found true love

29 December 2016 at 21:13
Chikaka said...

Congrats to them.

Billionaire in naira right? A short research will show you he's not yet there.

29 December 2016 at 21:14
Uju Phil said...

Awwww... Congratulations darlings, wish them the best 😘 😘 😘 #loveisabeautifulThingy

29 December 2016 at 21:16
Kunta Wayne said...

Congratulations dear

29 December 2016 at 21:19
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Awwwww, so happy for her... Congrats to her.


Long Live LIB

29 December 2016 at 21:22
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to her

29 December 2016 at 21:23

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts