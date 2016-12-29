Serena Williams is engaged to billionaire Co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian

"I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own "charming"
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
Andr/isaidyes"
Congratulations to them.
10 comments:
Engage huh? Another play loading ......... FREEBORN WILL NOT WISH U CONGRATULATION FOR NOW UNTIL UNA GET MARRY BUT FOR UNA IS FUCK AN GO.
Freeborn hiss!
#sad indeed
The rich for the rich....what a life!.
wow you mean she get good guy like this and yet allowed that philanderer Drake to have anything to do with her.
Enter your comment...she's finally found true love
Congrats to them.
Billionaire in naira right? A short research will show you he's not yet there.
Awwww... Congratulations darlings, wish them the best 😘 😘 😘 #loveisabeautifulThingy
Congratulations dear
Awwwww, so happy for her... Congrats to her.
Long Live LIB
Congrats to her
