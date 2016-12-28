Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s Giant Strides in Ogun State

*Efficient Health Care Delivery
*Agricultural Production and Industrialization
*Affordable Housing and Urban Renewal
*Rural and Infrastructural Development/ Employment Generation.
These programs are aimed at ensuring the welfare, prosperity and security of the citizenry and the State. His administration has since recorded significant achievements in various critical sectors such as free education, stimulation of the investment environment, agriculture, women empowerment, security, massive infrastructural development and urban renewal.
Laurels and Awards:
His leadership qualities and outstanding achievements have earned him recognition nationally and internationally, some of these include:
- Best Security Conscious State Governor in West Africa by Security Watch Africa in Accra, Ghana – October 2012
- Investment Development Icon Award for 2013 by African Leadership magazine in New York – September 2013
- Good Governance Award: Governor of the Fastest Growing State Economy by Businessday Newspaper in Lagos – November 2013
- National Honour Award: Commander of the Order of the Niger (C.O.N) by President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan – September 2014
- Governor of the Year, 2015 Vanguard Personality Award
- >Inducted Fellow, Institute of Directors, Nigeria (2016)
- 2016 Excellence Award in Good Service and Leadership(Trade Union Congress, TUC)
Lovely
Good for him......
Next am not from Ogun
But
Godtakeover ogun
Story! APC PAID STORY . SEE THEM. what has he done huh? Has he pay workers huh? How many road he build huh? Liars!I have not seen any apc so called governor that have done what heavenly my governor my governor FAYOSE HAS DONE.
apc na condemn cloth.
#sad indeed
the guy no try Jor...by nominating a finance analyst to the post of finance minister i give him a thumbs down!! see the mess we are in right now and she doesn't have a clue as to what to do!!
in the whole Ogun state...that state where they read book die!!
Good
