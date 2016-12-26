Senator, House of Reps member, others in UK to congratulate James Ibori on his release from prison

A former Senator, Ighoyota Amori and a House of Representatives member, Ndudi Elumelu, led other politicians from Delta state to UK yesterday to congratulate the former state governor, James Ibori, on his release from UK prison. Ibori, who was jailed for money laundering and stealing over $200m from the Delta state government while he served as governor, was released last week after completing half of his 13 year jail term. More photos after the cut...
13 comments:
I really love dis man
He is d best governor in delta state so far.
But day said he stole
What of obasanjo d biggest thief in Africa
He was not arrested.
Up ibori
Godtakeover ibori.
Like seriously are these people mad? How can we claim we want corruption to end in this country yet we celebrate thieves and ex convicts!!! May God help u all, rubbish!
Heavenly people meet heavenly innocent son ibori. HAUSAS AND AFONJAS NO GO LIke THIS OO LINDA SAVE A SOUL BY NOT POSTING IBORI PICTURES OOOOO shameless enemies of Niger deltans and ibos thunder fire una.
IF u say IBORI is CORRUPT THEN WHAT WILL U say about thiefnubu, mallam amechi. IBB,ABDULSARAM AND TERRORIST BUHARI AND OTHER HAUSA AND YORUBA POLITICIANS HUH? Haters go to hell. Terrorist buhari will come after ibori but thunder will visit him.
#sad indeed
GOOD TO SEE
Shameful
A nation that knows no shame! Smh!
Swear you have never stolen before cheryl, Saint.
If u have stolen your mum, s meat money or anything in life, you are not different from Ibori, most if u insulting ibori and bloody thieves and would steal more if given a chance to rule
what a shame to see serving MPs and yourself to post a post as this.A disgrace and evidence of nothing good to come out of africa.No sign of remorse but celebrating evil and wrong at the expense of nigerians and we expect a positive change.so sorry that aint gonna happen not in this generation just forget it.what a disgrace
