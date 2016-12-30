LIS

LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

See what Nurses at OAU Teaching hospital looked like in 1939 (photo)

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, shared the photo on his twitter handle. It was taken on Jan 29th 1939.
Posted by at 12/30/2016 08:59:00 am

8 comments:

ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I remember this day vividly....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

30 December 2016 at 09:03
Oghenetega said...

Dressed up as a Maid...
Things has really changed.

30 December 2016 at 09:06
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

When nurses are nurses. When the world was good to live in. WHEN NURSES ARE NURSES NOT THIS TIME QUACK NURSE ELIZA FULL EVERY WHERE. How i wish i was created that time than now apc and Muslims has turn the world into a burial ground and pit of sorrow.






















#sad indeed

30 December 2016 at 09:13
Uju Phil said...

Wow...#MajotTb

30 December 2016 at 09:14
Saphire Muna said...

....... Another tasteless news......















........... Cristo vive..........

30 December 2016 at 09:22
Elielizm said...

If I am correct OAU is Obafemi Awolowo Uni former uni of ife in 1939 it wasn't in existence, was there a uni in naija at that period in time?

30 December 2016 at 09:25
Anonymous said...

Linda, the rear second person from the right angle, looks like you oo.

30 December 2016 at 09:34
Anonymous said...

OAU Teaching Hospital in 1939? Abeg when was OAU founded sef?

30 December 2016 at 09:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts