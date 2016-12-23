LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

See this lady's reaction after her partner got her an empty box for Christmas

A certain Braxton Sislo gifted his long distance girlfriend, Ray, an empty box for Christmas, her reaction? Ecstatic. As Braxton explained, she mentioned the need for an empty box sometime ago and he was attentive enough to remember it. Some other guy decided to try out the move and it didn't end well. See the reaction after the cut..


18 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Funny

23 December 2016 at 11:10
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice....

23 December 2016 at 11:13
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol

23 December 2016 at 11:13
Juliet Iwuno said...

Hehehe! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:20
Iphie Abraham said...

hahhahahahahah












lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 11:27
Bree said...

Na only for oyibo land na....will stone u wit it ...empty box huh.

23 December 2016 at 11:32
Uju Phil said...

Ode ni...Such a Dried boyfriend! Lol #CantDeal

23 December 2016 at 11:46
evy claret said...

LWKMD OOOOOO


Eva Da Diva...

23 December 2016 at 12:11
Mr 47 said...

A clear case of never to copy someone else's  life. What worked for you might not work for me lol. ‎

23 December 2016 at 12:13
kunta said...

Every person you meet has a level in your heart..Mr B should not try what Mr A tried because it might not just work out for him..

That's life.

23 December 2016 at 12:22
Eyes of the gods said...

Different strokes for different folks

23 December 2016 at 12:33
Zainab Olayiwola said...

Wow! Like my Bff got me a similar empty box at a beach years back. But I was really glammed bcus it was like he new exactly what I needed for my jewelries.
You know we all av different likes and desire. The other lady might just be ready for a ring instead of the box.

23 December 2016 at 12:41
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

LOL





AUNTY LINDA👩




PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

23 December 2016 at 13:09
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said.....
😂 😂 rock meets bottom

23 December 2016 at 13:12
anams oluchi said...

We my kind of boyfrnd.. Weird but I love him like dat

23 December 2016 at 15:51
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************"Bf"abi ?????oya sister propose to him alredady**********its 2017 oooooooo********

23 December 2016 at 18:39
Eazzy Pompey said...

Furk up things

23 December 2016 at 20:20
Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:50

