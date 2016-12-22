LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

See the rat that supposedly ate a 3-month old child alive

The original report was first published in Swahili in South Africa and translated in English. It doesn't make sense but read below...
A three-month-old baby has been eaten alive by rats after her 26-year-old mother left it alone at her residence on an outing. The incident happened in South Africa’s township area of Katlehong, Johannesburg, where residents made a widespread condemnation of the mother.
According to the Daily Mail News, the child was devoured when left at home by her mother who went for a night party. A neighbour who spoke on an anonymous basis said, “The baby could only have died a painful death. The infant’s tongue, eyes and fingers had all been eaten.” “Besides the missing body parts, the remains of her body had bites and wounds all over that were inflicted by the sharp teeth of the rats. This woman must rot in jail.” “She does not deserve to be a mother.”
Noluthando Mtshali, the daughter to the careless mother’s landlord said the party mum only cares about having fun. A witness confirmed that this is not the first time the woman would be leaving her children in harms way. Luckily, only one of her twin fell victim to the attack by the giant rodents. The issue of giant rats eating humans is not new in the neighbourhood. An elderly woman named Nomathemba Joyi, had her face eaten by giant rats while she was asleep at her home.
Posted by at 12/22/2016 02:54:00 pm

31 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Jesu...!

22 December 2016 at 14:54
livingstone chibuike said...

She's not worthy to b called mother..

22 December 2016 at 14:57
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

22 December 2016 at 14:57
kunta said...

Why open your legs when you know you are not ready to become a mother....

She must face the full wrath of the law... She killed her baby herself!

22 December 2016 at 15:04
Baba For The Broads said...

Good lord!

22 December 2016 at 15:05
Odibe Blessing said...

Like serus.... This is unbelievable

22 December 2016 at 15:05
Model rumah minimalis said...

Once poor baby. whether there all the rats as big as that?

22 December 2016 at 15:09
Bertila Clu said...

Hmmmm.....God av mercy!

22 December 2016 at 15:10
Loveth Best said...

See story oh

22 December 2016 at 15:10
Anonymous said...

this is so irritating! the child's tongue? seriously?the woman is mad!

22 December 2016 at 15:12
dj banti said...

I don't believe that
Godtakeover

22 December 2016 at 15:29
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Hmmm... Dis one no be ordinary rat ooo

22 December 2016 at 15:41
Ceejay Ugo said...

So sad..
may d soul of the innocent deceased child RIP-AMEN

22 December 2016 at 15:46
Hyacinth Agomuo said...

What kid of new is this? Rat eating baby while the mother went on having fun? Very disgusting story.

22 December 2016 at 15:59
K-REX said...

Oh my God! she should be jailed for life.

22 December 2016 at 16:00
Juliet Iwuno said...

Inukwa akuko! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 16:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmmm


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 16:22
wiffy said...

Rat unkwa

22 December 2016 at 16:32
daniel ubong said...

U can imagine the nonsense.

22 December 2016 at 17:28
Badamasi Umar said...

Ahh

22 December 2016 at 18:13
Anonymous said...

Hian! Which kyn end time rat b that?

22 December 2016 at 18:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

burn d rat
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:15
Earn $20 daily said...

Earn $20 daily

22 December 2016 at 19:16
Oghenetega said...

Can ot be true..? Don't wanna believe ot joor

22 December 2016 at 19:59
christie benjamin said...

Skin dat devil alive...

22 December 2016 at 20:56
SAMSON BAZUNU said...

hmmmmm

22 December 2016 at 21:18
afropolitaine said...

like an article in Nigeria would not be published in Swahili, neither would it be in South Africa. They don't speak that there nor write papers in it. Otherwise, yes - whoa!

22 December 2016 at 21:59
okafor richard said...

Demond una dey call rat...

22 December 2016 at 23:56
Anonymous said...

This is vampire rat abeg

23 December 2016 at 07:43
Graciejay said...

This one na cannibal rat.

23 December 2016 at 10:22
Graciejay said...

This one na cannibal rat.

23 December 2016 at 10:23

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts