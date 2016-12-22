See the rat that supposedly ate a 3-month old child alive

The original report was first published in Swahili in South Africa and translated in English. It doesn't make sense but read below...
A three-month-old baby has been eaten alive by rats after her 26-year-old mother left it alone at her residence on an outing.
The incident happened in South Africa’s township area of Katlehong, Johannesburg, where residents made a widespread condemnation of the mother.
According to the Daily Mail News, the child was devoured when left at home by her mother who went for a night party.
A neighbour who spoke on an anonymous basis said, “The baby could only have died a painful death. The infant’s tongue, eyes and fingers had all been eaten.”
“Besides the missing body parts, the remains of her body had bites and wounds all over that were inflicted by the sharp teeth of the rats. This woman must rot in jail.”
“She does not deserve to be a mother.”
Noluthando Mtshali, the daughter to the careless mother’s landlord said the party mum only cares about having fun.
A witness confirmed that this is not the first time the woman would be leaving her children in harms way.
Luckily, only one of her twin fell victim to the attack by the giant rodents.
The issue of giant rats eating humans is not new in the neighbourhood.
An elderly woman named Nomathemba Joyi, had her face eaten by giant rats while she was asleep at her home.
Jesu...!
She's not worthy to b called mother..
Na waoo
Why open your legs when you know you are not ready to become a mother....
She must face the full wrath of the law... She killed her baby herself!
Good lord!
Like serus.... This is unbelievable
Once poor baby. whether there all the rats as big as that?
Hmmmm.....God av mercy!
See story oh
this is so irritating! the child's tongue? seriously?the woman is mad!
I don't believe that
Godtakeover
Hmmm... Dis one no be ordinary rat ooo
So sad..
may d soul of the innocent deceased child RIP-AMEN
What kid of new is this? Rat eating baby while the mother went on having fun? Very disgusting story.
Oh my God! she should be jailed for life.
Inukwa akuko! Linda take note!
Hmmmmm
...merited happiness
Rat unkwa
U can imagine the nonsense.
Ahh
Hian! Which kyn end time rat b that?
burn d rat
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Can ot be true..? Don't wanna believe ot joor
Skin dat devil alive...
hmmmmm
like an article in Nigeria would not be published in Swahili, neither would it be in South Africa. They don't speak that there nor write papers in it. Otherwise, yes - whoa!
Demond una dey call rat...
This is vampire rat abeg
This one na cannibal rat.
This one na cannibal rat.
