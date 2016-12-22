See the hilarious notice a little girl posted on her bedroom door

An uncle took to reddit to share a pic of the notice his 12yr old niece, Sophia posted on her bedroom door to stop unwanted guests interrupting her 'Christmas projects'. Sophia it seems, is very busy and would love some pizza but you're still not allowed to come in.
16 comments:
Lol........ Children ehn
Lol
Lol
...merited happiness
Lol smart
Lol... Cutie_pie
Don't you just love kids lol. Sweet child
Lol innocently sweet
**********************she don turn Dibia na*******leave it @d door step and leave ********
Okay,seen.
Hmmmm..nawa oooo
Mmmm Mmmm! Linda take note!
Lol
Lol.
Lol...
Sweet
hahaha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
