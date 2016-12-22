LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

See the hilarious notice a little girl posted on her bedroom door

An uncle took to reddit to share a pic of the notice his 12yr old niece, Sophia posted on her bedroom door to stop unwanted guests interrupting her 'Christmas projects'. Sophia it seems, is very busy and would love some pizza but you're still not allowed to come in.
16 comments:

RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Lol........ Children ehn

22 December 2016 at 11:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol

22 December 2016 at 11:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 11:35
ary said...

Lol smart

22 December 2016 at 11:35
Uju Phil said...

Lol... Cutie_pie

22 December 2016 at 11:44
Mr 47 said...

Don't you just love kids lol. Sweet child ‎

22 December 2016 at 11:50
Bonita Bislam said...

Lol innocently sweet

22 December 2016 at 11:53
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************she don turn Dibia na*******leave it @d door step and leave ********

22 December 2016 at 12:22
Ohiren's Zone said...

Okay,seen.

22 December 2016 at 12:30
Bree said...

Hmmmm..nawa oooo

22 December 2016 at 12:33
Juliet Iwuno said...

Mmmm Mmmm! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:12
Jamila Shaibu said...

Lol

22 December 2016 at 13:12
christie benjamin said...

Lol.

22 December 2016 at 13:30
chinelo okafor said...

Lol...

22 December 2016 at 13:44
Cee cee said...

Sweet

22 December 2016 at 17:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

hahaha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:26

