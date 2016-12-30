LIS

See the crazy wages Carlos Tevez will earn on his new China deal, now the world's highest paid footballer

Argentine striker, Carlos Tevez has left childhood club, Boca Juniors for Chinese Super League outfit, Shanghai Shenhua. He has put pen to paper on lucrative two year contract that will see him pocket £64million over the course of the deal.

The former Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Corinthians striker is now the world's highest-paid footballer on £615,000 per week.


That means the 32yr old will earn around £2,723,000 per month, £87,857 a day, £3,660 an hour, £61 a minute, and £1 a second. The attacker is the latest star name to move to the very lucrative Chinese League where players of his calibre can command astronomical wages.
Good

Whooping...! #FootBallPaysHuge

wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

Nna ehh chinese wanna spoil football o. Shiiit

Hope he understands Chinese language, because he once said staying around people who speaks language he dnt understand pisses him up... He said his years in England is the most frustrating year of his life... Lol..














............ Cristo vive...........

Congrats to him

That's all lots of money!God help ur son and daughters.

