Friday, 23 December 2016

Seasons greetings from wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo wishes Nigerians a Merry Christmas and  a Happy New year with photos. Another photo after the cut...


15 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Okay,seen.

23 December 2016 at 07:51
Uju Phil said...

Merry Christmas to you Mam 😘

23 December 2016 at 07:52
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wish her same


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 07:53
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Merry Christmas 🎄 ma

23 December 2016 at 07:53
iphie abraham said...

Thank you ma









lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:57
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

YOU MEAN WIFE OF EX PASTOR SCAM VICE PRESIDENT OSIBANJO HUH? who her scam season greeting's help huh? Rubbish. Even my own Christmas tree is better than this one she squanderd billions on.
SHAMELESS PEOPLE.



















#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 08:00
Cruz said...

Wish you same your Excellency!

23 December 2016 at 08:01
livingstone chibuike said...

Same to u

23 December 2016 at 08:06
Vivian Reginalds said...

s2u
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:05
Loveth Best said...

Same here

23 December 2016 at 09:23
Bree said...

What's that huh???? I'm here hustling for Christmas Rice...abeg park well.

23 December 2016 at 09:41
Internet News Freak said...

Sweet woman.

23 December 2016 at 10:07
Anonymous said...

Unarguably the prettiest first anything in Nigeria since Maryam Babangida.

23 December 2016 at 17:40
Anonymous said...

Devil, shamless you. Rot in hell of hatred. Bastard from south-south.

23 December 2016 at 17:45
Sam said...

Very simple and humble woman

24 December 2016 at 02:42

