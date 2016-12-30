Russia responds to US sanctions, promises to retaliate in a huge way

The Russian Embassy in UK responded to US Pres. Obama's sanctions on the country (read here
).An angry response from the Kremlin promised an 'appropriate' retaliation against the US that will make US Govt. officials uncomfortable, while its London embassy tweeted a photo mocking Pres. Obama as a 'lame duck'. Read more tweets after the cut...
1 comment:
These silly sanctions would only help the Russian economy on the long run. With their sophisticated technology, they would learn to rely on no other country for virtually anything.
Post a Comment