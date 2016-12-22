Royal Wedding Day 4: Photos from Princess Siddika's wedding dinner

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
wow,she's beautifullib addict#just passing#
Beautiful people 😘
Rubbish! Day 4 huh? HOPE E GO REACH DAY 1000 HUH? THEY CAN DO IT FOREVER FOR ALL I CARE. why didn't he marry her off@9 years huh? If na ordinary mans daughter now sanusi no go allow am to grow breast before marrying her.FREEBORN HISS.#sad indeed
Lovely couple
The kind nacking them two go nack for honey moon night no go be for here oooo
GOOD TO SEEAUNTY LINDA 👩PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Beautiful bride._Allah ya ba da zaman Lafiya 🙏🏽~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Beautiful couple
get your clean renewable energy at www.karlotenergy.com
Beautiful
Congrats!
looted funds-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
She is pretty
Very beautiful n she's also classic
Classy you mean?d lady either dresses like an IBO woman or Yoruba.what happened to traditional Fulani attire?Na wah oh.
Her gown is everything. Linda take note!
Post a Comment
16 comments:
wow,she's beautiful
lib addict#just passing#
Beautiful people 😘
Rubbish! Day 4 huh? HOPE E GO REACH DAY 1000 HUH? THEY CAN DO IT FOREVER FOR ALL I CARE. why didn't he marry her off@9 years huh? If na ordinary mans daughter now sanusi no go allow am to grow breast before marrying her.
FREEBORN HISS.
#sad indeed
Lovely couple
The kind nacking them two go nack for honey moon night no go be for here oooo
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Beautiful bride._Allah ya ba da zaman Lafiya 🙏🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Beautiful couple
get your clean renewable energy at www.karlotenergy.com
Beautiful
Congrats!
looted funds
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
She is pretty
Very beautiful n she's also classic
Classy you mean?d lady either dresses like an IBO woman or Yoruba.what happened to traditional Fulani attire?
Na wah oh.
Her gown is everything. Linda take note!
Post a Comment