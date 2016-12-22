LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Royal Wedding Day 4: Photos from Princess Siddika's wedding dinner

The royal wedding dinner of Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddka was held yesterday in Kano. The wedding fatiha is scheduled for tomorrow, December 23rd. More photos after the cut.








Posted by at 12/22/2016 08:51:00 pm

16 comments:

iphie abraham said...

wow,she's beautiful







lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:55
Uju Phil said...

Beautiful people 😘

22 December 2016 at 20:58
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Rubbish! Day 4 huh? HOPE E GO REACH DAY 1000 HUH? THEY CAN DO IT FOREVER FOR ALL I CARE. why didn't he marry her off@9 years huh? If na ordinary mans daughter now sanusi no go allow am to grow breast before marrying her.
FREEBORN HISS.






















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 21:04
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely couple

22 December 2016 at 21:04
Anonymous said...

The kind nacking them two go nack for honey moon night no go be for here oooo

22 December 2016 at 21:09
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 21:10
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Beautiful bride._Allah ya ba da zaman Lafiya 🙏🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 December 2016 at 21:19
Odibe Blessing said...

Beautiful couple

22 December 2016 at 21:25
levi wilson said...

get your clean renewable energy at www.karlotenergy.com

22 December 2016 at 21:35
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Beautiful

22 December 2016 at 21:42
christie benjamin said...

Congrats!

22 December 2016 at 21:44
Vivian Reginalds said...

looted funds
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 22:47
Anonymous said...

She is pretty

22 December 2016 at 23:30
debbie said...

Very beautiful n she's also classic

23 December 2016 at 00:03
Anonymous said...

Classy you mean?d lady either dresses like an IBO woman or Yoruba.what happened to traditional Fulani attire?
Na wah oh.

23 December 2016 at 02:11
Juliet Iwuno said...

Her gown is everything. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 06:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts