Ronda Rousey beaten by Amanda Nunes after just 48 seconds on return to UFC

Ronda got the living daylight beaten out of her by Amanda, who relentlessly attacked, landing multiple shots without much defensive moves from Ronda. Ronda looked scared and the whole fight ended just 48 seconds into the first round of the fight. But even though she lost the fight, Ronda made $3million while Amanda got $200k
Ronda won twelve consecutive MMA fights, six in the UFC. She won eleven of those fights in the first round, nine of them by armbar submission, before finally suffering her first loss to Holly Holm in 2015. And now to Amanda.
In May 2015, two magazines ranked Rousey as the most "dominant" active athlete.
In September 2015, voters in an online ESPN poll selected Rousey as the Best Female Athlete Ever. Rousey's first feature film role was the 2014 film The Expendables 3. In 2015, she had roles in the films Furious 7 and Entourage.
People are now saying she should retire from fighting and face acting! See the fight below...
No comments:
Post a Comment