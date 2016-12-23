'Rogue, Ridiculous & Stupid' - Hilda Dokubo slams Rivers state's Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Actress, Hilda Dokubo is NOT in support of Rivers state's Ministry of Culture and Tourism's new law that states that consent and a written permission will now be needed to host entertainment shows and hospitality events within the state. She blasted the Ministry in a video shared on social media this evening, branding it as 'ridiculous and stupid'.
She said:
"The Ministry of Culture and Tourism finds an ingenious way of stifling innovation and creativity in Rivers State that will encourage touts and thieves to extort money from genuine hard working and honest citizens. They have gone rogue! We must fight back to save the entertainment industry, practitioners and her entrepreneurs."
She don enter politics?
That's really absurd,in the world where entertainment sells and boosts the economy... That's really #silly
What a ridiculous law
Constitionally, the army is subordinate to the civilian population, so who does the Nigerian army think they are to decide unilaterally to set up a cattle ranch all over the country, without seeking the consent of the senate. Is either the country is in a siege by the Fulani / Hausa army who constitute 80% of the army population, or the senate is just a useless arm of the government. The Fulanis, led by Buhari is trying to occupy the other parts of Nigeria systematically.
Government is introducing control, and you say it is wrong? Get permission does not mean you can't host your show. This is obtainable in developed societies. I don't support you on this.
... Merited happiness
This woman is mostly vocal not when it involves the girl child .Seen sha
Madam this is what obtains everywhere in the world...cry on & mess with your tiny popularity... She even said "Thourism" instead of "Tourism"
Hilda is just an attention seeker looking for relevance first of all her choice of words are gutterlike then again she is a Rivers woman if she has issues with the memo she should seek audience with the governor and make her opinion known instead of throwing tantrums like a teenager begging to be laid
Quality of events, Safety of entertainment halls and eradication of scammers remain the reasons for the announcement by the ministry of tourism.
The ministry of Culture and Tourism is concerned about the quality of events, the manner in which they are conducted and how much of local content is involved. And the venue in which events are held; to avoid any form of building collapse and stampede as a result of over-crowding and unsafe structures.
In this era of fabricated tents with steel roofs, used as events halls, the safety of spectators is of great concern to the ministry, to avoid a possible collapse of building, especially with the high decibels of sound production transmitting through the mega speakers used in most entertainment events.
The ministry only wants things to be organized properly so that people will not be using the ministry's name for racketeering and soliciting for funds without the ministry's endorsement.
However, the ministry believes that the entertainment/hospitality sectors in Rivers State still have noble entrepreneurs that have what it takes to compete, and should be encouraged and protected by government.
And therefore the ministry desires to know those behind each entertainment event, to ascertain ownership of the title they promote. This is about due diligence,and the protection of the Port Harcourt entertainment market from scammers and pirates.
Finally, it's also important to state clearly that this notice is not about revenue drive, and it's strictly for entrepreneurs in the entertainment and hospitality industry, and does not affect weddings and birthdays as detractors have made the unsuspecting pubic to believe.
Really????.....Please keep your explanation to yourself. Hilda Dokubo's choice of words May not have been appropriate, but motives for the Ministry's new directives are Questionable. Can you absolutely state that to obtain the so called permission, Money will not exchange hands????. This new initiative will definitely lead to extortion, double taxation & undue 3rd party and middle men involvement. It will create a system which the Ministry claims it's trying to stop.
Our selfishness & "Me Alone" mentality is what has impeded the growth of this Country.
I wish your Ministry well.......
Shut up fuck! Dnt u kw wt our county is? Dnt u kw dt ds is jst anoda way to institutionise bribery,corruption n hooliganism
My dear Hilda, what do you expect, when you have a tout like Wike as your governor. Wike and his team breeds violence and corruption. Thats all they know
It is a way to extort money from the entertainment industry. Wike is very corrupt and has a hand in this. Buhari has blocked all avenues to loot and steal money. So they now want to eat from the entertainment industry. Thief!!!
Every where in the world? With corruption in Nigeria, we all know this will only encourage bribery. It will be a money making avenue for dome idiots.
Nigeria is a lawless country, this isn't fair on the mercies.
